Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match
Al-Ittihad

2:00 AM2 hours ago

When is Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: Saudi King's Cup

Venue: Al-Hazem Club Stadium

Time: 2pm

Where to watch: GOAT Channel

Live: VAVEL USA

1:55 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL, the match between Al-Kholood and Al-Ittihad will be broadcast live on the GOAT Channel.
1:50 AM2 hours ago
1:45 AM2 hours ago

What about Al-Ittihad?

Al-Ittihad are top of the Saudi Pro League on 18 points. The Tigers have won four and lost one of their last five games.
1:40 AM2 hours ago
1:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Al-Kholood come about?

Al-Kholood, a second division club competing in the MS League, has won three in a row and is in seventh place with 10 points.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Major champions

Al-Ahli is the Cup's biggest winner, having won it 13 times, the last time in 2016, while Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are close behind with 10 and nine trophies respectively. Here's a list of the competition's champions:

Al-Ahli: 13 (1962, 1965, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1983, 2011, 2012, 2016)
Al-Hilal: 10 (1961, 1964, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023)

Al-Ittihad: 9 (1958, 1959, 1960, 1963, 1967, 1988, 2010, 2013, 2018)

Al-Nasr: 6 (1974, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1990)

Al-Shabab: 3 (2008, 2009, 2014)

Al-Ettifaq: 2 (1968, 1985)

Al-Wehda: 2 (1957, 1966)

Al-Taawoun: 1 (2019)

Al-Faisaly: 1 (2021)

Al-Fayha: 1 (2022)

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Single game

The Saudi Arabian King's Cup is usually played in a single-match format at various stages of the tournament, especially in the more advanced knockout stages such as the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. This single-match format is quite common in cup competitions around the world, including the Copa del Rey in Spain, for example.

In single matches, two teams face each other in a single game, and the winner advances to the next round, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament. The match is usually played on a neutral pitch to ensure fairness. If the game ends in a draw in regulation time, there may be extra time and, in some cases, a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

This single-match format adds an extra dose of excitement and unpredictability to the tournament, as there is no return leg to make up for a poor performance in one of the matches. This means that any team can spring a surprise and advance in the competition, regardless of their ranking or record. This makes the knockout stages of the Saudi Arabian King's Cup particularly exciting and unpredictable for fans and soccer lovers.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Worth a place in the AFC Champions League

In addition to the honor of winning the King's Cup trophy, the winner also qualifies for the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier soccer club competition, which further increases the importance of the competition.

The Saudi Arabian King's Cup plays an important role in the development of Saudi soccer and the promotion of the sport in the country. It also attracts significant attention from fans and sports media in the region.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Saudi King's Cup

The Saudi King's Cup is one of the country's most prestigious soccer competitions and involves Saudi soccer clubs.

The Saudi King's Cup is an annual competition that was established in 1957. The tournament is open to clubs from all divisions of Saudi soccer, from the First Division to the lower divisions. The clubs compete in knockout matches until a winner is crowned.

1:10 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad live this Tuesday (26), at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium at 2 pm ET, for the Saudi King's Cup. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi King's Cup Match: Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
