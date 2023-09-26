Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad live streaming
What about Al-Ittihad?
How does Al-Kholood come about?
Major champions
Al-Ahli: 13 (1962, 1965, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1983, 2011, 2012, 2016)
Al-Hilal: 10 (1961, 1964, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023)
Al-Ittihad: 9 (1958, 1959, 1960, 1963, 1967, 1988, 2010, 2013, 2018)
Al-Nasr: 6 (1974, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1990)
Al-Shabab: 3 (2008, 2009, 2014)
Al-Ettifaq: 2 (1968, 1985)
Al-Wehda: 2 (1957, 1966)
Al-Taawoun: 1 (2019)
Al-Faisaly: 1 (2021)
Al-Fayha: 1 (2022)
Single game
In single matches, two teams face each other in a single game, and the winner advances to the next round, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament. The match is usually played on a neutral pitch to ensure fairness. If the game ends in a draw in regulation time, there may be extra time and, in some cases, a penalty shootout to determine the winner.
This single-match format adds an extra dose of excitement and unpredictability to the tournament, as there is no return leg to make up for a poor performance in one of the matches. This means that any team can spring a surprise and advance in the competition, regardless of their ranking or record. This makes the knockout stages of the Saudi Arabian King's Cup particularly exciting and unpredictable for fans and soccer lovers.
Worth a place in the AFC Champions League
The Saudi Arabian King's Cup plays an important role in the development of Saudi soccer and the promotion of the sport in the country. It also attracts significant attention from fans and sports media in the region.
Saudi King's Cup
The Saudi King's Cup is an annual competition that was established in 1957. The tournament is open to clubs from all divisions of Saudi soccer, from the First Division to the lower divisions. The clubs compete in knockout matches until a winner is crowned.
Venue: Al-Hazem Club Stadium
Time: 2pm
Where to watch: GOAT Channel
Live: VAVEL USA