Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal Match

Tune in here Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich in a German Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich match in the German Cup.
What time is Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich match for German Cup?
This is the start time of the game Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich of September 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich live, it will be streamed ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option
Scores hat-trick
Harry Kane is on fire and since his arrival at Bayern Munich he has not stopped scoring and assisting. He was the star of his team's 7-0 thrashing of Bochum, a match in which he scored a hat-trick and handed out two assists.
Antecedents
This will be the number 2 meeting between both squads, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead, in addition to add a victory, leaving 1 win for Bayern, 0 draws and 0 for Preussen.
Preussen Munster 1 - 4 Bayern Munich, Aug. 17, 2014, German Cup
Watch out for this Bayern player
England attacker, 30-year-old Harry Kane has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
England striker Harry Kane, the striker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 38 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 30 goals in the English league and 3 assists, currently he has 7 goals and 3 assists in 5 games.
Watch out for this Preussen player
The attacker from Germany with American nationality, 33 year old Andrew Wooten has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The attacker of Germany with American nationality, Andrew Wooten, the attacker will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 31 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals in the German league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal and 0 assists in 7 games.
How are Bayern coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-0 against VfL Bochum, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 7 - 0 VfL Bochum, Sep. 23, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 4 - 3 Manchester United, Sept. 20, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich 2 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen, Sep. 15, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 1 - 2 Bayern Munich, Sept. 2, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 3 - 1 F. C. Aug. Aug. 27, 2023, German Bundesliga
How is Preussen doing?
The locals in their last 4 matches against Bundesliga teams have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Hertha Berlin, having a streak of 0 wins, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a streak not at all favorable for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Preussen Munster 1 - 3 Hertha Berlin, Oct. 26, 2021, German Cup
Preussen Munster 2 - 0 VfL Wolfsburg, Aug. 8, 2021, German Cup
Preussen Munster 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund, Aug. 10, 2019, friendly match
Preussen Munster 1 - 4 Bayern Munich, Aug. 17, 2014, German Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich German Cup match. The match will take place at the Preußenstadion at 14:45.