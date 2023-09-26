Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC live, as well as the latest information from Valley Parade Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC live on TV and online?
The Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC match?
This is the kick-off time for the Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC match on September 26, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - ESPN
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 20:45 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Middlesbrough FC
One of the key players in Middlesbrough FC is Marcus Forss, the 24-year-old Finnish-born center forward, has played five games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in which he already has an assist and a goal, this one against; West Bromwich Albion.
Key player at Bradford City
One of the players to keep in mind in Bradford City is Andy Cook, the 32-year-old English-born center forward has played six games so far in his local league, in which he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Newport County.
History Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC
In total, the two teams have met 44 times, Middlesbrough FC dominates the record with 20 wins, there have been 10 draws and Bradford City have won 14 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Middlesbrough FC with 61 goals to Bradford City's 57.
Actuality - Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough FC has not been having a good performance so far in its local league; The Championship 2023-2024, as it currently occupies the 22nd place in the table depositions with five points, this after playing eight games; of which won one, drew two and lost five, has also scored seven goals but has conceded 15, for a goal difference of -8.
Bolton 1 - 3 Middlesbrough FC
- Last five matches
Bolton 1 - 3 Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough FC 0 - 2 QPR
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 Middlesbrough FC
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough FC 2 - 1 Sothampton
Actuality - Bradford City
Bradford City has had a bad season so far in League Two 2023-2024, because after playing nine games, they are in the eleventh position in the standings with 13 points, this product of three wins, four draws and two defeats, they have also scored 10 goals, but have conceded nine for a goal difference of +1.
Wrexham United 1 - 1 Bradford City
- Last five matches
Wrexham United 1 - 1 Bradford City
Mansfield 0 - 0 Bradford City
Bradford City 1 - 1 Grimsby
Bradford City 1 - 1 Harrogate Town
Newport County 1 - 4 Bradford City
The match will be played at the Valley Parade Stadium
The match between Bradford City and Middlesbrough FC will take place at the Valley Parade Stadium in the city of Bradford (England), the venue where Bradford City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1886 and has a capacity for approximately 25,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bradford City vs Middlesbrough FC match, valid for the League Cup 2023-2024 Round of 16.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
