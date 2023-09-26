Juventus vs Lecce LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Juventus vs Lecce Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Juventus vs Lecce live match, as well as the latest information from the Allianz Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Juventus vs Lecce Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Juventus vs Lecce match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Juventus vs Lecce match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Lecce of September 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Lecce

In Lecce, the presence of Nikola Krstovic stands out. The 23-year-old Montenegrin striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has three goals in four games played, starting three of them. He has 254 minutes in total.
Key player - Juventus

In Juventus, the presence of Dusan Vlahovic stands out. The 23-year-old Serbian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in Serie A where he has four goals and one assist in five games played, starting all of them. He has 405 minutes in total.
Juventus vs Lecce history

These two teams have met 40 times. The statistics are in favor of Juventus, who have been victorious on 28 occasions, while Lecce have won on four occasions, for a total of eight draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 34 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus with 22 victories, while Lecce has won four, for a balance of eight draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Juventus have played Lecce at home in Serie A, there are 17 matches, where the black-and-whites have the advantage with 12 wins over the only one won by the red-and-whites, and the four draws that have taken place.

Lecce

After their narrow win, Lecce have confirmed a great start to the season and after five games are in third place in the table. For the team coached by Roberto D'Aversa, it is encouraging to have such good early results, because it allows them to think big, as they will do in this match, looking to surprise one of the candidates to get into the fight for the leadership.

Juventus

Juventus has not had a good time in the last few days, after the defeat they suffered in their visit to Sassuolo, which not only ended their good run at the beginning, but also left certain doubts regarding their performance. It will not be an easy task for Massimiliano Allegri's team to regain confidence after the ups and downs they had last season, however, they have a more accessible schedule than the rest of their main opponents, and they will have to take advantage of this physical factor, but if they give themselves the luxury of giving ground against those who are not considered direct rivals, it will be of no use and they will have to improve on that.

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium

The Juventus vs Lecce match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, also known as Allianz Stadium, located in the city of Turin, in Piedmont, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 41,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Juventus vs Lecce Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
