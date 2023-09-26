Exeter City vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch English League Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/Luton Town

Speak up, Gary Caldwell!

“We got off to a bad start, scoring a bad goal away from home, which made it difficult,” said Gary.

“I thought we controlled the rest of the first half without creating many opportunities, then in the second half we were in total control and again we didn't penetrate enough and the more the game progressed we became vulnerable ​ ​to counterattacks that Oxford punished us with.

“For me it wasn't a 3-0 game, I thought there were moments that went against us, but we have to pull ourselves together.

“We’re not playing without an in-form number nine, which caused us a problem and perhaps that's why we sometimes looked toothless, but I can’t fault their effort .

"I felt that if we had scored 1-0 the game would have changed, as we were on the rise. We feel trapped in Oxford."

"I was frustrated after Oxford and so were the players - we played well in some parts but not so well in others - but it's great. It's good to have such an important game right away," he said.

"I think there is There is always pressure at this football club because we set high standards and believe we can win every game. We are definitely unlucky because we are facing a Premier League team and we have to put pressure on ourselves to perform and be the best we can be. Tuesday will not be held. different.

"The main thing is; focus on ourselves."

Speak up, Chiedozie Ogbene!

“I think the performance was very good,” said the 26-year-old after Rob Edwards' team took the club's first Premier League point. “We started up front, put a lot of pressure on their defense and We put them on the defensive. We need to be more clinical with the opportunities we create today.

“I haven't seen that yet, but I'm sure the defenders will criticize themselves, conceding a goal like that when you're in the right position. is over the top. But I think, overall, it's good. It's a step up from where we were, especially since the start of the season, and the mindset is What if you You can't win, you can't win. don't lose. And that's what we did today.”

“Because of our mentality, we are on top from the first minute, against ten men, obviously we are critical of ourselves. We said that today we need to win games like this, against a good team, but we need to win games if we want to compete in this championship. So overall it's a good idea. It's good, but we're a little disappointed that we didn't get all three points.”

“I think we have to use this as momentum,” he added. “Wherever we go now, the least is not be defeated. I think if we can finish the game the way we started, we will have a good opportunity in this championship.”

“I was 100 percent happy because I wanted to make a good first impression. of myself, to show them that I'm here and I want to work hard for this team and this club. I hoped to showcase my character today with my performance and I hope I did that today.”

Arbitration!

Referee: James Bell

Assistant Referees: Ian Cooper and George Byrne

Fourth Officer: Andy Davies

Historic!

Luton Town were top of League Two after beating Exeter City by a three-goal margin at St James Park in October 2017.
How do Luton Town arrive?

Luton Town arrives for the game with just one victory this season, when they defeated Gillingham in the previous stage of the League Cup. In the Premier League, the team gained their first point in the tournament at the weekend, after a draw against Wolves, at home, but remains within the relegation zone. 
GAME STAGE!

Photo: Disclosure/Luton Town
Photo: Disclosure/Luton Town
The game will be played at Saint James Park

The Exeter City vs Luton Town game will be played at Saint James Park, with a capacity of 8.219 people.
