Chivas vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Chivas vs Mazatlan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Mazatlan match.
What time is Chivas vs Mazatlan match?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Mazatlan of 26th September in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Chivas vs Mazatlan around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
September 26, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
September 26, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 26, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
September 26, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
September 26, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
September 26, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 26, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
September 27 ,2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
September 26, 2023
|
19:00
|
Azteca Deportes
|
Peru
|
September 26, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Mazatlan player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Nicolás Benedetti. The current striker for Mazatlán FC has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Chivas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Alexis Vega. The current Chivas attacker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Chivas lineup:
M. Jiménez; C. Calderón, J. Orozco, A. Briseño, J. Sánchez; E. Gutiérrez, F. González, F. Beltrán; R. Alvarado, R. Marín, A. Vega.
Mazatlán's last lineup:
H. González; L. Olivas, L. Merolla, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colmán, J. Intriago, S. Flores, R. Árciga; L. Amarilla, N. Benedetti.
Background:
Mazatlan and Chivas have faced each other on a total of 8 occasions (1 Cannonera win, 1 draw, 6 Tapatero wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the home side. In goal scoring history, Chivas has the advantage with 16 goals scored, followed by Mazatlán with 6 goals in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 17 of the Clausura 2023 where Mazatlan lost 4-1 to Chivas at the Akron.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Akron, formerly known as Estadio Omnilife, is a soccer stadium located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. It is home to Club Deportivo Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most popular and successful soccer teams, which competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer. It was inaugurated on July 30, 2010. Originally, it was called Estadio Omnilife due to a sponsorship agreement with the nutritional products company Omnilife. However, in 2017, the name was changed to Estadio Akron after a sponsorship agreement with the automotive lubricants and oils company Akron. The stadium has a capacity for around 46,232 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico. It has a modern structure and amenities for fans.
The gunners on the attack
On the other hand, Mazatlán FC must get the three points from this early match to try to get out of the low zone of the general table and get into the fight to be in a place that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Mazatlán FC has a negative streak because they have not managed to get three points as the cannoners would have liked and if they continue at this pace, the team from the Pearl of the Pacific will fight to not pay the debt of two million the next tournament due to the quotient table.
Crisis at Chivas?
Since the Apertura 2023 tournament was paused on match day 3 to play the Leagues Cup, the Chivas team has embarked on a bumpy road from which it has not been able to escape and little by little the pressure from the fans is starting to put pressure on the players and coaching staff. Since the tournament resumed, Chivas has lost the general leadership and suffered several defeats, the most painful being the one obtained in the national derby against América. Now, Chivas will have to add up to climb positions and avoid getting into playoff positions, since what has been built could fall down without leaving ruins.
The Glorious Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Guadalajara's Chivas Rayadas will face off against Club Mazatlan FC in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical turf of the Akron Stadium.
Kick-off time
The Chivas vs Mazatlan match will be played at Estadio Akron, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Chivas Mazatlan!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.