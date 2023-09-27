Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal?
If you want to watch the Brentford vs Arsenal match, you can follow it on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Brentford vs Arsenal match in Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Statement by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal coach)
Mikel Arteta at the press conference before the match against Brenford confirmed that there will be rotations: "There are many players who need minutes, that's for sure. You can look at the squad and some players haven't played that many minutes and tomorrow for sure they will".
The Spanish coach also commented that Brentford have "a really strong team. They have been doing really well in the last few seasons. You have to give credit to Frank and his coaching staff because what they have done is unbelievable".
Statement by Thomas Frank (Brentford coach)
The Danish coach appeared at the press conference prior to facing Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. In it he analyzed the 'gunners' team which he defined as "a contender for the title, as one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. When they reach their high level, it is very difficult to play against them. It will be a very difficult team to play against".
He also spoke about Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, who left Brenford this summer and signed for Arsenal. "David is a fantastic goalkeeper. I am very happy that he has played the last three games for Arsenal and has done very well. For us as a club and as a story, it's fantastic that we have developed a player from the Championship to the very top," he said of the goalkeeper
Watch out for this Arsenal player
Bukayo Saka is only 22 years old and is one of Arsenal's leaders. He has played eight matches this season with the 'gunners' shirt where he has scored four goals and four assists. He has scored in the last two games he has played.
Watch out for this Brentford player
Bryan Mbeumo, 24-year-old striker. This season he has four goals in seven games. Last season, the Cameroon striker scored 9 goals in 39 matches. He has not scored since playing for his national team on September 12.
How is Arsenal coming along?
They are coming from a 2-2 draw in the North London derby. While they have not yet known defeat this season. They already have the first title of the season after winning the Community Shield. They are currently fifth in the Premier League with 14 points, four points behind the leader, currently Manchester City.
How does Brentford get there?
Brentford have not won three games in a row, two of which have been defeats. They return to the Carabao Cup, precisely the competition in which they won for the last time. In the first round they eliminated Newport, a League Two team, where they needed penalties. In the Premier League they are 13th with six points, five above the relegation places.
Background
15 times they have met in history with a balance of six wins for Brentford, five for Arsenal and four duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2023, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The only precedent of these two teams in the Carabao Cup was in 2018 also in the round of 32. On that occasion the 'gunners' won by 3-1 on the scoreboard.
The Stadium
The match will be played at The Brentford Community Stadium, which opened in September 2020 and has a capacity of 17,250 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brentford and Arsenal meet in the Carabao Cup round of 32
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brentford vs Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.