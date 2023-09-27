Real Madrid vs Las Palmas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Madrid vs Palmas Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid vs Palmas Live Stream on TV and Online
USA Time: 1:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Palmas: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Accept your mistake
"It's my fault. I could do better, it is quite clear when the team does not do what it has to do it is my responsibility, my shoulder is very long, there is no problem, taking responsibility is the minimum.”
When is Vini coming back?
Be careful with this Las Palmas player
Be careful with this Real Madrid player
Representing Mexico
How do the Palms arrive?
How does Real Madrid arrive?
But what Ancelotti must work on in this long week will be the aerial game since it was Madrid's headache and weakness in the game against the colchoneros.