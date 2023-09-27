Real Madrid vs Las Palmas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Real Madrid 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Real Madrid vs Palmas live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
USA Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

USA Time: 1:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Palmas: of Wednesday, September 27, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

USA

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Accept your mistake

Carlo Ancelotti looked forceful at the press conference, where he accepted his mistake in the last derby, a negative result for Madrid, losing 3-1 at the Metropolitano.
"It's my fault. I could do better, it is quite clear when the team does not do what it has to do it is my responsibility, my shoulder is very long, there is no problem, taking responsibility is the minimum.”
When is Vini coming back?

The Brazilian winger, Vinicius, could not play in the Madrid derby against the colchoneros due to gastroenteritis, before the call-up was announced and confirmation that he would be there was confirmed. The problems in the whites' infirmary are being a headache, waiting for Vini to return for this game.
Be careful with this Las Palmas player

Jonathan Viera is the captain of this club, the 33-year-old native of Las Palmas will have an immense responsibility in this game, he is the best offensive element, scoring one of the only 2 goals that this team has, which lacks a lot of goals. Faced with this Madrid, few expectations can be expected.
Be careful with this Real Madrid player

Jude Bellingham is the player to follow for Real Madrid, the heir to the White House who has made rivals tremble and surprised critics, analysts and fans. Because the midfielder, who is only 20 years old, has broken records with 5 goals and 1 assist in just 5 games in the League. In the Champions League he has scored just one goal and it was the goal that gave him the victory in midweek.
Representing Mexico

Julián Araujo, a Mexican player on loan from Barcelona this season in Las Palmas, has been active in 4 games, having 1 yellow card, playing in the last game as a starter, the Mexican full-back's career is productive, but he still has a long way to go and that he may have good arguments to return to his club that has his letter. This will be his first game against Real Madrid.
How do the Palms arrive?

Las Palmas come in position 15 with 5 units. Against Sevilla they lost by the minimum, with Granada they won 1-0, with a goal from Kirian Rodríguez in the 92nd minute, being a lifesaver, being their first victory of the championship, after achieving 2 draws and 3 defeats.
How does Real Madrid arrive?

The meringues have just lost the Madrid Derby against Atlético de Madrid 3-1, in a performance to forget. Those from the white house lost more than 3 points. In addition, they added their first defeat, their leadership was gone. Girona is above them with a single point difference. Beyond that, his best element in the midfield is at his best and he is the one who marks that Madrid is enjoying a good step in the Champions League and the League, such as Jude Bellingham.
But what Ancelotti must work on in this long week will be the aerial game since it was Madrid's headache and weakness in the game against the colchoneros.
