Rangers vs Livingston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Betfred Cup Match

How and where to watch the Rangers vs Livingston match live?
What time is Rangers vs Livingston match for Betfred Cup?
Argentina 4 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: Star +
Brazil 4 pm: Star +
Chile 3 pm: Star +
Colombia 2 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: Star +
USA 3 pm ET: CBS Sports Network
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3 pm: Star +
Peru 2 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: Star +
Speak up, David Martindale!
In defense of Mick and Rangers, they are missing some influential players. Todd Cantwell is one of the best players in the Premiership, Tom Lawrence I always thought was a good player, Nico Raskin has been very consistent and then Rabbi Matondo gets injured.
I take more from that than from the reaction of the public afterwards. We have to go there focused on Livingston and how to nullify their threats. What we didn't see in Sunday's game is that Rangers created three or four good chances, even if they were saves that Liam Kelly should have made.
The goal was fortuitous, because I don't think Cyriel Dessers wanted to score. But they still created chances, as did Motherwell.
The hardest part of the game is putting the ball in the net and that's probably the area where they haven't had that continuity, because most of the signings have been in that area.
They've also lost three players, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who understood Scottish soccer and performed well at certain stages of their Rangers careers. On Wednesday, at 10pm, I'll tell you if it's a good time to play Rangers.
But would you rather go up against Rangers with Lawrence, Matondo, Cantwell and Raskin unavailable? I'd be a liar if I said that didn't bother me. As coach of Livingston, who are going to the quarter-finals, those four players are very good in the Rangers team. I'm not going to say I'm happy that they're injured, but I'm happy that they're unavailable".
David Martindale
Speak up, Neil Banfield!
That's how you improve, sometimes you don't accept 1-0. You have to look at things properly, analyze them truthfully and honestly. I think the group has done that, we've talked about it and we'll move on to Wednesday, where we can improve again. The group is hard on itself, it's a tough and difficult group, it's the only way to succeed, it's a way of working.
We accept that things could perhaps have been better, but then, with a third clean sheet in a row, in difficult games, it makes us stronger. A run of games without conceding is a recipe for success.
We'll keep doing what we're doing, hopefully we'll get our chances and score a few more goals, but it's a work in progress."
Neil Banfield
Champions
27 Rangers
21 Celtic
6 Aberdeen
4 Heart of Midlothian
3 East Fife, Hibernian and Dundee
2 Dundee United
1 Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Partick Thistle, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Ross County
Betfred Cup
The teams are divided into eight groups of five based on their final league positions, with no regionalization in the group stage.
The eight group winners and the three best runners-up advance to the second round, where they join the five clubs competing in European competitions: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian.
The teams that qualify for the round of 16 will be the five European representatives and the three group winners with the best results.
The tournament returns to the traditional knockout format from the second round onwards, with ties decided by extra time and penalties if the score is level after 90 minutes.
