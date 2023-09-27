Rangers vs Livingston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Betfred Cup Match
Rangers

How and where to watch the Rangers vs Livingston match live?

If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports Network

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Rangers vs Livingston match for Betfred Cup?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Livingston of 27th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Star +

Chile 3 pm: Star +

Colombia 2 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: Star +

USA 3 pm ET: CBS Sports Network

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 2 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3 pm: Star +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: Star +

Speak up, David Martindale!

"I didn't think the booing was as bad as they say. It was only about five seconds. Mick was honest afterwards, he said it wasn't a great performance, but they still won the game and got three points.

In defense of Mick and Rangers, they are missing some influential players. Todd Cantwell is one of the best players in the Premiership, Tom Lawrence I always thought was a good player, Nico Raskin has been very consistent and then Rabbi Matondo gets injured.

I take more from that than from the reaction of the public afterwards. We have to go there focused on Livingston and how to nullify their threats. What we didn't see in Sunday's game is that Rangers created three or four good chances, even if they were saves that Liam Kelly should have made.

The goal was fortuitous, because I don't think Cyriel Dessers wanted to score. But they still created chances, as did Motherwell.

The hardest part of the game is putting the ball in the net and that's probably the area where they haven't had that continuity, because most of the signings have been in that area.

They've also lost three players, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, who understood Scottish soccer and performed well at certain stages of their Rangers careers. On Wednesday, at 10pm, I'll tell you if it's a good time to play Rangers.

But would you rather go up against Rangers with Lawrence, Matondo, Cantwell and Raskin unavailable? I'd be a liar if I said that didn't bother me. As coach of Livingston, who are going to the quarter-finals, those four players are very good in the Rangers team. I'm not going to say I'm happy that they're injured, but I'm happy that they're unavailable".

David Martindale

Speak up, Neil Banfield!

"That's what we've come here for and that's what we want to be involved in. We're preparing in exactly the same way as every game, we're focused on winning on Wednesday night and the game ahead and how difficult it's going to be for us.

That's how you improve, sometimes you don't accept 1-0. You have to look at things properly, analyze them truthfully and honestly. I think the group has done that, we've talked about it and we'll move on to Wednesday, where we can improve again. The group is hard on itself, it's a tough and difficult group, it's the only way to succeed, it's a way of working.

We accept that things could perhaps have been better, but then, with a third clean sheet in a row, in difficult games, it makes us stronger. A run of games without conceding is a recipe for success.

We'll keep doing what we're doing, hopefully we'll get our chances and score a few more goals, but it's a work in progress."

Neil Banfield

Champions

As well as winning the first cup in 1946/47, Rangers are the competition's all-time champions with 27 titles, with rivals Celtic close behind with 21 and Aberdeen in third with six. Check out the list of champions:

27 Rangers 

21 Celtic

6 Aberdeen

4 Heart of Midlothian 

3 East Fife, Hibernian and Dundee

2 Dundee United

1 Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Partick Thistle, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Ross County

Betfred Cup

The Scottish Football League Cup, also called the Betfred Cup for sponsorship reasons, involves all the teams in the Scottish Football League. The group stage involves 40 clubs - the 37 clubs from the 2022/23 SPFL who didn't qualify for Europe, plus Brechin City (Highland League champions), The Spartans (Lowland League champions) and Cowdenbeath, who were relegated from Cinch League 2.

The teams are divided into eight groups of five based on their final league positions, with no regionalization in the group stage.

The eight group winners and the three best runners-up advance to the second round, where they join the five clubs competing in European competitions: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian.

The teams that qualify for the round of 16 will be the five European representatives and the three group winners with the best results.

The tournament returns to the traditional knockout format from the second round onwards, with ties decided by extra time and penalties if the score is level after 90 minutes.

Eye on the game

Rangers vs Livingston live this Wednesday (26), at the Ibrox Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Betfred Cup. The match is valid for the quarter-finals of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Betfred Cup Match: Rangers vs Livingston Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
