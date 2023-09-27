Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch English League Cup Match
"I'm very happy for our supporters and our reaction," he said.

"We have to separate each competition and in the Premier League we try to be consistent. We were playing against a top seven team, like Newcastle and Liverpool."

"We lost these games because we weren't competitive and today, against Chelsea, I was very worried, because we needed to be competitive; We needed to face the match trying to maintain consistency over the 90 minutes."

"We should be strong defensively, have possession of the ball and face them with confidence, feeling that we could win. Of course, sometimes we had difficulties and needed the goalkeeper."

"In the end, we did it. We were very competitive in this game and played with security both in defense and in possession of the ball. In the end, we won, and I'm very happy for everyone."

"We always need goals from our strikers, and I'm very happy for him because he's doing well. always trying to compromise with his teammates."

"His behavior every day is offensive. very good, and he was training a lot, looking for the best performance in the team."

"Today he scored, and we are very happy for him and for our victory."

Olsen; Chambers, Lenglet, Pau Torres and Digne; Ramsey, Dendoncker and Tielemans; Diaby, Bailey and Jhon Durán.
Aston Villa arrives for the game with a lot of morale, after beating Chelsea away from home 1-0 and remaining at the top of the Premier League table.
“We know we have to change history, I must reiterate that, but we do it through performance,” he said.

“Not just the quality, all that body language, energy and belief in what we do to win games like we did on Saturday. We have to keep doing this.”

"He came in good and sharp on Saturday, we know he's still in good shape. Strengthening his body and mentality to be fully Premier League fit, but it was another good sign on Saturday. He was  sharp and I was pleased for him."

João Virgínia; Patterson, Godfrey, Keane and Mykolenko; Danjuma, Onana, Doucouré and Dobbin; Beto and Calvert-Lewin. 
Everton arrives for the game with a 3-1 victory away from home against Brentford, in the Premier League, giving the team relief in the competition.
Manchester City is They are one of the most successful clubs in recent EFL Cup history, having won the tournament several times in recent seasons.

Liverpool is This is another club with a notable history in the competition and also has multiple EFL Cup titles.

Manchester United is It is one of the most traditional clubs in England and has won several victories in the EFL Cup.

Chelsea is also is known for its success in the EFL Cup and has already won the competition several times.

Photo: Disclosure/Aston Villa
The Aston Villa vs Everton game will be played at Villa Park, with a capacity of 42.640 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the English League Cup: Aston Villa vs Everton live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
