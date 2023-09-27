Bournemouth vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Bournemouth vs Stoke City in the third round of the EFL Cup 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Bournemouth vs Stoke City live in the third round of the FA Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Stoke City online live in the FA Cup third round 2023
Bournemouth vs Stoke City will not be broadcast on television.
Bournemouth vs Stoke City can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Stoke City live online, VAVEL UK is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow in the FA Cup 2023
Tomorrow, in addition to Bournemouth vs Stoke City, the third round matches Liverpool vs Leicester City, Blackburn vs Cardiff, Lincoln City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Brighton, Brentford vs Arsenal, Aston Villa vs Everton, Fulham vs Norwich and Newcastle vs Manchester City will be played in the third round tomorrow.
What time is Bournemouth vs Stoke City in the FA Cup Third Round 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Bournemouth vs Stoke City match on 27 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Uruguay: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Chile: 14:45
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Panama: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 14:45 hours
United States: 13:45 hours PT and 14:45 hours ET
Spain: 20:45 hours
France: 20:45 hours
Germany: 20:45 hours
Italy: 20:45 hours
England: 20:45 hours
Japan: 6:45 a.m.
Philippines: 6:45 a.m.
South Korea: 6:45 a.m.
Kazakhstan 03:45 hours
Finland 03:45 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Graham Scott, who will have the task, with his experience in the Premier League, of bringing this match to a successful conclusion in the EFL Cup, a match that gives a very important ticket for the two teams that urgently need to get out of the bad streak and gain confidence for what is to come in their season.
Absences
For this match there will be players who will not be able to see activity, on the part of Bournemouth, only midfielder Emiliano Marcondes will be missing due to injury, while on the part of Stoke City, midfielders Wouter Burger, Lewis Baker and strikers Tyrese Campbell and Ryan Mmaee will not see activity due to injury, no doubt they are very important casualties and will be noticed on the pitch.
Background
The record leans towards Bournemouth, as they have met on 10 occasions, leaving a record of 6 wins for Bournemouth, 1 draw and 3 losses for Stoke City, so tomorrow the home side will be slight favorites to book their ticket to the next round of the EFL Cup 2023.
How is Stoke City coming along?
Stoke City also comes from a 3-1 defeat against Hull City in the championship where they are in 20th position with 2 wins, a draw and 5 defeats, they will be looking for a surprise and eliminate Bournemouth to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup, but a hard fought match is expected, where there is no clear favorite, so both teams reach the third round of this English tournament.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth comes from losing 3-1 against Brighton in the 6th round of the Premier League, a result that left them very hurt as they are near the relegation zone, they will seek in the FA Cup to advance to the next round and get rid of that heavy bag of bad results, they seek to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans, they will face a tough team like Stoke City, so it is expected to be a hard fought match full of intensity.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live stream of Bournemouth vs Stoke City in the EFL Cup Third Round 2023. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium at 12.45pm kick-off.