Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

Tune in here Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion in a EFL Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match in the EFL Cup.
What time is Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match for EFL Cup?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion of September 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion live, it will be streamed ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 3 wins for Brighton, 5 draws and 13 for Chelsea.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to Brighton, while Chelsea have 1 win and the scales are somewhat uneven and unfavorable for the visitors, as they have only two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Chelsea 4 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jul 22, 2023, Friendly
Chelsea 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Apr. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 1 Chelsea, Oct. 29, 2022, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Chelsea, Jan. 18, 2022, English Premier League
Chelsea 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Dec. 29, 2021, England Premier League
Watch out for this Chelsea player
The 28-year-old Jamaican attacker with England nationality, Raheem Sterling has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Ireland's 18 year old attacker, Evan Ferguson has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
How are Brighton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against AFC Bournemouth, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brighton & Hove Albion 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth, Sep. 24, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 3 AEK Athens, Sept. 21, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Sept. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 3 - 1 Newcastle United, Sep. 2, 2023, England Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 3 West Ham United, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
How are Chelsea coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Luton Town, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 0 - 1 Aston Villa, Sep. 24, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Chelsea, September 17, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest, Sep. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 1 AFC Wimbledon, Aug. 30, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 3 - 0 Luton Town, Aug. 25, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup match. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 14:45.