Napoli vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Stay tuned for Napoli vs Udinese live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the Napoli vs Udinese live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Udinese live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Napoli vs Udinese can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Udinese player
Florian Thauvin, forward. French player, 30 years old, has had an interesting career, this player surprised when he decided to leave Europe to come to Liga MX with Tigres, to his misfortune, he failed to deploy his full potential and left in bad shape, now with Udinese, he is a key player and needs to start weighing in to help the team out of the last places.
Watch out for this Napoli player
Victor Oshimen, striker. The synonym of physical power and goal, without a doubt, is the Nigerian, with 24 years old is one of the strikers with great value in the market, this player in case of continuing with his level, can be sought after by the best teams, his nose for goal is a better ability and undoubtedly can become one of the best.
45’ | Finisce il primo tempo al Dall’Ara #BolognaNapoli 0-0— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) September 24, 2023
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/5OwKex6wwg
Last Udinese lineup
Silvesti, Perez, Bijol, Kristensen, Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Peyero, Kamara, Thauvin, Lucca.
Last lineup Napoli
Meret, Olivera, Natan, Oestigaard, Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Raspadori, Oshimen, Kvaratskhelia.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Udinese does not know how to win
Udinese is a team that, despite not having great performances in Serie A, has been able to maintain itself without the need to be fighting relegation, the previous season was left with the twelfth position in the league and now in the new season, the team after five rounds does not know the victory, with a total of three draws and two ties, the team has already positioned itself in the eighteenth position, Although the season is just beginning, Udinese needs to win to avoid suffering in the rest of the season, their next opponent is complicated and the team needs to perform at its best to get points, the rival has entered a complicated streak and Udinese can take advantage of the bad step to get its first victory of the season.
Napoli is delayed
Napoli, the brand new Serie A champion, has not had the best start to the season, the team has had trouble adapting to this new season and from the beginning the drop in level is noticeable, the base of the champion team was maintained, but the coach changed, now the team must adapt to the style of the new coach or else they will soon abandon the fight for the championship, Napoli after five rounds has accumulated eight points, The most recent level of the team has been what has attracted attention, a loss and two draws against teams at the bottom of the table, no doubt these are the kind of lost points that define a league, now Napoli needs to make it three and it is precisely against another team that occupies the bottom of the table, the challenge on paper is simple, but with this team you do not know what can happen.
Vital day to make it three out of three
Double-headers are always of great importance because from one weekend to the next you could arrive with six additional points, this type of match usually helps teams that are not going through their best moment, on this occasion Napoli will host Udinese in what is expected to be a duel to regain confidence.