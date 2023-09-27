Blackburn vs Cardiff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 76 games between the two teams in history, where balance reigns, with Blackburn winning 28, Cardiff 26 and 22 draws. The curiosity is that only once have the two sides met in the League Cup, with Cardiff winning.
Probable Cardiff
Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Romeo, McGuinness, Panzo and Collins; Adams, Rinomhota, Tanner, Colwill and Robinson; Etete.
Probable Blackburn
Blackburn's probable team for the match is: Wahlstedt, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hill and Pickering; Tronstad, Wharton, Markanday, Szmodics and Dolan; Telalovic.
No absentees, but probably reserve teams
Both teams won't have any absentees for the match, but they'll have to rotate the squad and use a few substitutes, which could mean a different line-up than usual.
In the other competition...
Both teams are in the Championship. Blackburn are in 14th place with 10 points, tied with Plymouth, West Brom and Southampton. Cardiff are slightly higher up, in seventh place with 13 points, tied with Sunderland, Leeds and Norwich.
Last Matches: Cardiff
Cardiff, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On Saturday (16), at home, they won 2-0 against Swansea, with goals from Tanner and Ramsey. On Tuesday (19), at home, the win was 3-2 over Coventry, with goals from Goutas, Grant and Etete, while Godden scored twice for Coventry. And on Sunday (24), Cardiff beat Sunderland 1-0 away, with a goal from McGuinness.
Last Matches: Blackburn
Blackburn come into the match with one win and two defeats in their last games. On Saturday (16), at home, they won 2-1 against Middlesbrough, with two goals from Szmodics, while Crooks added a second. On Wednesday (20), at home, the defeat came against Sunderland, 3-1, with goals from Clarke (2) and Neil, while Leonard added a second. And on Saturday (23), away to Ipswich Town, the defeat was 4-3, with Clarke, Broadhead, Hirst and Luongo scoring for Ipswich, while Sigurosson, Clarke (own goal) and Szmodics scored for Blackburn.
