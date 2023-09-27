Lincoln City vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 22 matches between Lincoln and West Ham in history, with 10 wins for West Ham, six draws and six wins for Lincoln. There have only been two League Cup matches, with one draw and one win for West Ham.
Probable West Ham
West Ham's probable team for the match is: Fabianski, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna and Johnson; Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Benrahma, Kudus and Cornet; Ings.
Probable Lincoln
Lincoln City's probable team for the match is: Jensen, Jackson, O'Connor and Mitchell; Sorensen, Smith, Erhahon and Burroghs; Hackett-Fairchild, Adelakun and Bishop.
Injuries
Lincoln won't have any absentees for the match, while West Ham won't be able to use Cresswell, Johnson, Ings and Mubama.
League One and Premier League
Lincoln City are in League One on 12 points, level with Blackpool and Bristol, one point above Leyton Orient and one below Derby Count, Cambridge United and Wycombe, in 13th place. West Ham are seventh in the Premier League on 10 points, two below Aston Villa and one above Newcastle and Manchester United.
Last Matches: West Ham
West Ham, on the other hand, come into the game with one win and two defeats. On Saturday (16), at home, they lost 3-1 to Manchester City, with Ward Prowse opening the scoring, Doku equalizing, Bernardo Silva coming on and Haaland closing the account. On Thursday (21), at home, it was a 3-1 win over Backa Topola in the Europa League, with Stanic opening the scoring, Kudus equalizing and coming on for Soucek to close the scoring. And on Sunday (24), away from home, the defeat came 3-1 to Liverpool, with goals from Salah, Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota, while Bowen pulled one back.
Last Matches: Lincoln
Lincoln City come into the game on the back of a draw and two defeats. The draw was 1-1 at home to Carlisle United on Saturday, with Plange opening the scoring for Carlisle and Hamilton equalizing for Lincoln. On Tuesday (19), away to Derby County, the defeat came 2-0, with goals from Barkhuizen and Sibley. And on Saturday (23), away to Portsmouth, the defeat was 2-1, with Adelakun opening the scoring, Lane equalizing and Poole turning the game around.
