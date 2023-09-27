Inter vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Inter vs Sassuolo match for Serie A?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Sassuolo
In Sassuolo, the presence of Andrea Pinamonti stands out. The 24-year-old Italian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has four goals in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 397 minutes in total.
Key player - Inter
In Inter, the presence of Lautaro Martinez stands out. The 26-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in Serie A where he has five goals and one assist in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 422 minutes in total.
Inter vs Sassuolo history
These two teams have met 21 times. The statistics are in favor of Inter, who have come out victorious on 11 occasions, while Sassuolo have won on eight occasions, for a total of two draws.
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 10 victories, while Sassuolo has won eight, for a balance of two draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Inter has played at home against Sassuolo in Serie A, there are 10 matches, where the statistics are even, as each team won four times, for a balance of two draws.
Sassuolo
Sassuolo pulled off a surprise last weekend after defeating Juventus, a result that gives them confidence to face another complex match against one of the Italian giants. However, the team coached by Alessio Dionisi knows that they cannot continue to lose ground as they did in the first games if they do not want to stop aspiring to play in international tournaments next season, so a victory would give their jersey air to warn the other rivals.
Inter
Inter have had a great start to the Serie A season. The team led by Simone Inzaghi is coming off a win away to Empoli to become the only team with a perfect score so far in the competition. The Nerazzurri are focused on keeping the title race alive this time, after a great season for Napoli. After reaching the Champions League final, they have their sights set on lifting trophies again.