Inter vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image:: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:45 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Inter vs Sassuolo Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Inter vs Sassuolo live match, as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Inter vs Sassuolo Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Inter vs Sassuolo match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:35 AM2 hours ago

What time is Inter vs Sassuolo match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Inter vs Sassuolo of September 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Sassuolo

In Sassuolo, the presence of Andrea Pinamonti stands out. The 24-year-old Italian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has four goals in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 397 minutes in total.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Inter

In Inter, the presence of Lautaro Martinez stands out. The 26-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in Serie A where he has five goals and one assist in five games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 422 minutes in total.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Inter vs Sassuolo history

These two teams have met 21 times. The statistics are in favor of Inter, who have come out victorious on 11 occasions, while Sassuolo have won on eight occasions, for a total of two draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 10 victories, while Sassuolo has won eight, for a balance of two draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Inter has played at home against Sassuolo in Serie A, there are 10 matches, where the statistics are even, as each team won four times, for a balance of two draws.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Sassuolo

Sassuolo pulled off a surprise last weekend after defeating Juventus, a result that gives them confidence to face another complex match against one of the Italian giants. However, the team coached by Alessio Dionisi knows that they cannot continue to lose ground as they did in the first games if they do not want to stop aspiring to play in international tournaments next season, so a victory would give their jersey air to warn the other rivals.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Inter

Inter have had a great start to the Serie A season. The team led by Simone Inzaghi is coming off a win away to Empoli to become the only team with a perfect score so far in the competition. The Nerazzurri are focused on keeping the title race alive this time, after a great season for Napoli. After reaching the Champions League final, they have their sights set on lifting trophies again.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

The Inter vs Sassuolo match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, located in the city of Milan, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1926, has a capacity for 80,018 spectators.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Inter vs Sassuolo Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo