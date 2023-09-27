Fulham vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Norwich City live corresponding to the Third Round of the Carabao Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Craven Cottage. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Norwich City online and live from the Carabao Cup 2023
This is the start time of the Fulham vs Norwich City match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Norwich City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Hwang Ui-Jo, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah, Jon Rowe and Christian Fassnacht.
Gabriel Sara, a must see player!
The Norwich City midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he played 33 games, where he scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich arrive?
Norwich City enters this preparation duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 additions, those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young players such as Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
Fulham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bernd Leno, Tim Ream. Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Raul Jimenez, a must see player!
The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During last season he played 20 games, where he got 3 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and show an improvement in his level than last season.
How does Fulham get here?
Fulham enters this duel with the objective of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship champion and achieving promotion to the first division with 90 points, after 27 victories , 9 draws and 10 defeats. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new heights in all the championships in which it participates. They got off to a surprising start by getting a draw against Liverpool at home in their debut in the Premier League.
Where's the game?
Craven Cottage located in the city of Fulham will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Carabao Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 25,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1896.
