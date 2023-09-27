PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles live corresponding to Date 6 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Philips Stadion. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles online and live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN/Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 16:45 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:45 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12:45 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last lineup for the Go Ahead Eagles!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jeffrey de Lange, Joris Kramer, Gerrit Nauber, Bas Kuipers, Mats Deijl, Willum Thór Willumsson, Philippe Rommens, Evert Linthorst, Victor Edvardsen, Oliver Valaker Edvardsen and Bobby Adekanye.
Philippe Rommens, a must see player!
The GO Ahead Eagles winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue proving that he is one of the best in his position. The Belgian continues his development and arrives after a good last season with the team, in which he scored 10 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Go Ahead Eagles' forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season.
How does Go Ahead Eagles arrive?
Go Ahead Eagles continues this season in the Eredivisie, ranking in sixth position with 10 points, after 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The team has a very interesting squad with players like Philippe Rommens, Bas Kuipers, Sylla Sow, Willum Thor, Mats Deijl and Oliver Valaker to fight to have a good year and avoid relegation. Go Ahead is one of the teams that usually fights to remain among the best in the soccer league in the Netherlands. They will try to take advantage of the game with PSV to continue advancing within the Eredivisie and surprise in the league and start adding very important points towards permanence. The Go Ahead Eagles team is going through a great streak, scoring in 3 of the last 5 games to gradually approach the highest positions.
PSV's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Walter Benítez, Olivier Boscagli, André Ramalho, Patrick van Aanholt, Sergiño Dest, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano.
Hirving Lozano, a must see player!
The PSV forward is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Mexican forward hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Mexican senior team for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating their high level. The previous campaign ended with 9 goals and 4 assists in 41 games in all the team's competitions.
How does PSV get here?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax and Feyenoord and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several additions, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive loss is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Dutch team's competitions. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way by seeking the title of the Country Super Cup Low against Feyenoord and try to improve on the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. This is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Eindhoven will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 35,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles match, corresponding to the match on Matchday 6 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, sharply at 12:45 pm.