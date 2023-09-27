Cagliari vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Cagliari vs Milan live stream.
Where and how to watch Cagliari vs Milan live online
Cagliari vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
What time is Cagliari vs Milan matchday 7 of Serie A?
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
United States: 12:30 a.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 2:30 p.m.
India: 3:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0330 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.
AC Milan Statement
"There are no easy games, only the desire to play them well. The team is doing well.
"We are confident in what we are doing and eager to deliver a good performance against Verona.
"Right now, we are only focused on our match against them.
"They are an intense and aggressive team, and we have to be prepared and approach the match well to take the three points.
"We will have to be calm and intelligent and show the ability to understand the situations that develop, looking for the necessary solutions."
Cagliari Statement
"The guys are working well, we must move forward with confidence, without fear of making mistakes and doing what we prepared," Ranieri told the press.
"We expected a difficult start, the schedule is clear, we have two points and it could be more but also less, now we play Milan who are very strong and want to be Italian champions again."
"It will be a good battle, we need some optimism also from the last games, that goal, the victory that can unlock you and give you more tranquility."
Milan's final lineup
Last Cagliari line-up
How do Milan arrive?