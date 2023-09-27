Cagliari vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: Milan

ADVERTISEMENT

1:32 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Cagliari vs Milan live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cagliari vs Milan live, as well as the latest information from the Arena Sardinia Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:27 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Cagliari vs Milan live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Cagliari vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:22 AMan hour ago

What time is Cagliari vs Milan matchday 7 of Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Cagliari vs Milan match on September 27, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

United States: 12:30 a.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 2:30 p.m.

India: 3:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0330 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.

1:17 AMan hour ago

AC Milan Statement

Stefano Pioli said after the match victory: "Winning is always important, especially after a defeat. Easy games don't exist, only the desire to play them well. The team is doing well. We are confident in what we are doing and we want to give a good performance against Verona. Right now, we are only focused on our match against them. They are an intense and aggressive team, and we have to be prepared and plan the game well to take the three points. We will have to be calm and intelligent and show the ability to understand the situations that develop, looking for the necessary solutions."

"There are no easy games, only the desire to play them well. The team is doing well.

"We are confident in what we are doing and eager to deliver a good performance against Verona.

"Right now, we are only focused on our match against them.

"They are an intense and aggressive team, and we have to be prepared and approach the match well to take the three points.

"We will have to be calm and intelligent and show the ability to understand the situations that develop, looking for the necessary solutions."

1:12 AMan hour ago

Cagliari Statement

Claudio Ranieri spoke ahead of the match: "We expected the start to be tough. The schedule is clear. We have 2 points, which could have been more, but also less. Now we face Milan, who are very strong and eager to regain the title of Italian champions. It will be a good battle, and we will give our all. We need a bit of optimism, a win that unlocks you and gives you more peace of mind."

"The guys are working well, we must move forward with confidence, without fear of making mistakes and doing what we prepared," Ranieri told the press.

"We expected a difficult start, the schedule is clear, we have two points and it could be more but also less, now we play Milan who are very strong and want to be Italian champions again."

"It will be a good battle, we need some optimism also from the last games, that goal, the victory that can unlock you and give you more tranquility."

1:07 AMan hour ago

Milan's final lineup

Radunovic; Hatzidiakos, Dossena, Obert; Nandez, Deiola, Makoumbou, Sulemana, Azzi; Luvumbo, Shomurodov.
1:02 AM2 hours ago

Last Cagliari line-up

Sportiello; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo; Loftus Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Okafor, Pulisic.

 

12:57 AM2 hours ago

How do Milan arrive?

AC Milan arrives after beating Hellas Verona by the minimum, Pioli's team will look to give a great duel and get three points in this complex duel.

12:52 AM2 hours ago

How do Cagliari arrive?

Cagliari has not had a good start and comes into this match after losing to Atalanta two goals to zero, the home team will go all out to get three in this duel.
12:47 AM2 hours ago

The match Cagliari vs Milan will be played at the Arena Sardinia Stadium.

The Cagliari vs Milan match will be played at the Arena Sardinia Stadium, located in Cagliari, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
12:42 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live streaming of the match Cagliari vs Milan, corresponding to the matchday 7 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Iberostar Stadium, at 10:30 am.
VAVEL Logo