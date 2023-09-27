Lazio vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The latest games between Lazio and Torino:
Torino 0x0 Lazio – 20/08/2022
Lazio 1×1 Torino – 16/04/2022
Torino 1×1 Lazio – 23/09/2021
Lazio 0x0 Torino – 18/05/2021
last matches
Lazio 1×1 Monza
Juventus 3-1 Lazio
Napoli 1-2 Lazio
Lazio 0-1 Genoa
Lecce 2-1 Lazio
Torino's last games were:
Torino 1-1 Roma
Salernitana 0-3 Torino
Torino 1-0 Genoa
Milan 4-1 Torino
Torino 0-0 Cagliari
Torino:
However, the home side showed a slight edge in the match. They had control of the ball for less time (42%), but were able to develop a greater number of shots that ended in a finish (13 to 11). They also led the way in terms of shots on target (4 to 3). The Romans opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Lukaku.
The equalizer was restored in the 40th minute by Zapata, who was assisted by Ilic. It was the 32-year-old Colombian striker's first goal for the Turin club and his second in Serie A 2023/2024. He began his career with Atalanta before being transferred. With eight points (two wins, two draws and one defeat), Torino are in ninth place in the Serie A table when the tie-break criteria are taken into account.
Lazio:
Although it was at home and against a technically inferior team, at least in theory, the result could be considered a setback, given the circumstances of the match, it turned out to be a great deal for Lazio. The Roman side scored in the 12th minute from a penalty kick taken by Ciro Immobile.
It was their only shot on target in the match, in which they managed just eight chances. Monza, who had the ball 51% of the time, a feat given Lazio's style of play, had 16 shots, four of which were on target. They scored in the 36th minute, also in the first half, through Gagliardini. With four points (one win, one draw and three defeats), Lazio are in fifteenth place in the Serie A standings when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account.
TIME AND PLACE!
Lazio come into this match with a significant boost, thanks to the spectacular last-minute equalizer against Atlético Madrid in the first round of the Champions League. What's even more remarkable is that the equalizer was scored by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, with an assist from Luis Alberto.
Torino, meanwhile, are looking to turn around their underwhelming performance in the Italian Serie A last season, when they finished in a lowly 10th place, a long way from European competition. However, their start to the current season hasn't been so promising, with the team picking up two wins, two draws and a defeat in their opening games. This indicates that there is work to be done to improve their performance in the league and that should start as early as the match against Lazio.
The match is valid for matchday 6 of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Lazio-Torino at 15:45 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Serie A Calcio
Date: September 28, 2023
Time: 2:45pm ET
Venue: Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).