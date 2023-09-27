Liverpool vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match
Imagen: Liverpool

2:45 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs Leicester City live, as well as the latest information from Anfield Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

2:35 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Liverpool vs Leicester City EFL Cup third round match?

This is the kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Leicester City match on September 27, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:45 pm

Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.

Brazil: 12:45 p.m.

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 13:45 hours

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.

Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 4:45 p.m.

India: 5:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.

South Africa: 5:45 a.m.

Australia: 05:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 07:45 a.m.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Leicester City Statement

Enzo Marezca spoke ahead of the match: "It's a good win, it cost us a goal, but to be honest I was never worried. From the first minute we played in their half and created chances. In the second half we started in the same way, the only thing I asked them in the ET was to continue in the same way. The team made a huge effort, in the first 15 minutes we had 3/4 chances in front of the goalkeeper, it was time, we just needed a little bit more. If we kept playing like that we would continue to generate chances and, in the end, win. Many times the decisions were right but we were unlucky. Playing the way we played today (Saturday) we're going to be very good."

"They were incredible. The idea is to always have them behind us because they give us moments to score goals. From the sideline I saw them enjoying how we were playing. We suffered the last 5, but well the rival also plays and tries to win."

"Having won two away games and against two big rivals you can't relax, that's why it was a complicated game. I'm especially happy for the win, personally I think we played an incredible 95 minutes."

"We have the best defense, only 5 goals were scored against us. It's also a consequence of the way we play. We have 60/70% of the possession, you only have to defend the other 30%."

"My pre-match feeling was that if we won it was a very important victory. After Soton and Norwich I think they (the players) showed how professional and serious they are and how they are working.

"They were in a good moment, but we played very well with the ball and completely dominated the game, creating chances, I'm very happy."

"He had a problem in his knee, on Monday he will have some studies and if we are lucky it will be nothing, because if it is, it would be a big loss."

"They [Liverpool] have some new players, but in terms of transition and work off the ball, they have probably been the best team in the world for the last seven years."

"I think the fans were brilliant. From the touchline, I saw them enjoying the way we played."

"I think we are in the right position now. It's a lot of things we need to improve, but at the same time we're very happy with where we are."

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Leicester's final lineup.

Hermansen; Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle, Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Last Liverpool line-up

Becker; Gomez, Matip, van Dijk(C), Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Mohamed Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

How do Leicester arrive?

Leicester City comes into this match after beating Bristol City by the narrowest of margins, making it three points from three in a very difficult match.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

How do Liverpool arrive?

Liverpool comes to this match after losing to West Ham three goals to one, the team will look to score goals and go all out in this match to score goals.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

The Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be played at Anfield Stadium.

The Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be played at Anfield Stadium, located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Cup third round match. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 2:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo