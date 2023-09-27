Ajax vs Volendam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Ajax vs Volendam Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Volendam Eredivisie match.
What time is the Ajax vs Volendam match for Eredivisie Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Volendam of September 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Ajax Amsterdam's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jay Gorter, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Steven Berghuis, Benjamin Tahirovic, Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom.
Jay Gorter, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Steven Berghuis, Benjamin Tahirovic, Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom.
Volendam's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mio Backhaus, Benaissa Benamar, Damon Mirani, Josh Flint, Brian Plat, Joey Antonioli, Calvin Twigt, Milan De Haan, Robert Mühren, Garang Kuol and Bilal Ould-Chikh.
Mio Backhaus, Benaissa Benamar, Damon Mirani, Josh Flint, Brian Plat, Joey Antonioli, Calvin Twigt, Milan De Haan, Robert Mühren, Garang Kuol and Bilal Ould-Chikh.
Players to watch from Volendam
The next three players are considered key to Volendam's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Ajax Amsterdam. Australian player Garang Kuol (#14) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Bilal Ould-Chikh (#11) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Eredivisie. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 19-year-old goalkeeper Mio Backhaus (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday .
Volendam in the tournament
The Volendam football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Eredivisie (first football division in the Netherlands) badly, they are in seventeenth position in the general table with 0 games won, 1 tied and 4 lost, getting 1 point . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Volendam's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last match was on September 23, it ended in a 2-2 draw against Heracles Almelo at the Kras Stadion and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Ajax Amsterdam Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Ajax Amsterdam's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Volendam. Dutch player Brian Brobbey (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic (#33) is another play distributor on the court that is extremely important; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Jay Gorter (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Ajax Amsterdam in the tournament
Ajax Amsterdam had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season, they are in thirteenth position in the general table after 1 game won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 5 points. Ajax Amsterdam seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 17, it resulted in a defeat against FC Twente 3 to 1 at the De Grolsch Veste and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Johan Cruijff Arena is located in the city of Amsterdam, Netherlands. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 54,990 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 14, 1996, cost 140 million euros and is currently the home of Ajax Amsterdam of the Eredivisie.