Atlas vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlas vs Puebla Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Puebla match.
What time is Atlas vs Puebla match?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Puebla of 28th September in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Atlas vs Puebla around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
September 28, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
September 28, 2023
|
23:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 28, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
September 28, 2023
|
23:00
|
Chile
|
September 28, 2023
|
23:00
|
Colombia
|
September 28, 2023
|
21:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 28, 2023
|
21:00
|
Spain
|
September 29 ,2023
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
September 28, 2023
|
20:00
|
Azteca Deportes
|
Peru
|
September 28, 2023
|
21:00
Watch out for this Puebla player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Martín Barragán. The current Puebla striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Atlas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordy Caicedo. The current Atlas striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Atlas lineup:
C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; J. M. Zapata, A. Rocha, J. Martínez; A. Solari, J. Caicedo, J. Guzmán.
Puebla's last lineup:
J. Rodríguez, B. Angulo, G. Silva, S. Olmedo, G. Ferrareis; D. Álvarez, D. de Buen, P. González, K. Velasco; G. Martínez, M. Barragán.
Background:
Puebla and Atlas have faced each other on a total of 47 occasions (16 Puebla wins, 12 draws, 19 tapatías wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, Puebla has the advantage with 55 goals, followed by Puebla with 49 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, when Puebla lost 4-0 to Atlas at the Cuauhtémoc.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Jalisco is an iconic soccer stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It is one of the most historic and emblematic stadiums in Mexico and has been home to several soccer teams throughout its history. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. Since its opening, it has witnessed numerous important sporting events, including matches of the Mexican national team and international competitions. The stadium has a capacity of around 56,713 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.
Getting out of the slump
On the other hand, the Puebla team must get the three units this matchday to try to get out of the low zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, likewise, at the moment Puebla has a negative streak because it has not managed to add three points as the cemita powers would have liked and if they continue at this pace, the team from the Angelópolis will fight to not pay the debt of the two million the next tournament due to the quotient table.
The red and blacks are looking for the top
Club Atlas has been showing impressive growth in its performance during the last season. With passion and determination, the team has worked hard to overcome obstacles and reach new levels of competitiveness in Liga MX. As they progress through the tournament, Atlas is determined to maintain their momentum and compete at the top of the standings. The fight for the championship is a realistic and ambitious goal for this team that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their continued development and success.
The Glorious Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, the red-and-black team of Atlas will face off against Club Puebla in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical turf of the Jalisco Stadium.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Puebla match will be played at Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Atlas vs Puebla!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.