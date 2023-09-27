Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union continue their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference as they host FC Dallas at Subaru Park.

This is the fourth match in 12 days for Philadelphia as the previous three have yielded draws against Cincinnati, Charlotte and LAFC, a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final that ended in a goalless draw that sealed a sixth straight trip to the playoffs.

With 49 points, the Union sit fourth in the East but a victory over Dallas would see them go second.

The Hoops are fighting just to get into the postseason, sitting in ninth in the West, one point ahead of Sporting Kansas City but with two games in hand.

A 1-1 draw with Columbus saw an own goal by Nkosi Tafari give the Crew a 1-0 lead only to see Jader Obrian equalize two minutes from halftime, the eighth time Dallas has avoided defeat after trailing.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Defender Leon Flach will miss his second straight game with a core injury.

Fellow back-liner Jakob Glesnes is questionable with a core injury while Jose Martinez's status is up in the air with a knee issue.

FC Dallas

Tarik Scott is out for the season after having surgery on ACL and MCL injuries. Geovane Jesus (right knee) and Sebastian Lletget (hamstring) will also be sidelined.

Bernard Kamungo is questionable with a right shoulder injury.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Wagner, Lowe, Elliott, Mbaizo; McGlynn, Bueno, Bedoya; Gazdag; Uhre, Baribo

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Junqua; Velasco, Quignon, Fraser; Obrian, Ferreira, Velasco

Ones to watch

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The Hungarian midfielder is having a superb season with 13 goals and ten assists and is always a threat in and around goal as well as having never missed a penalty in MLS play.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Gazdag is also in good form with four goals in his last six games.

Alan Velasco (FC Dallas)

While he didn't look completely fit against Columbus, Velasco is the point of the spear in the Dallas attack whether it's forcing turnovers, facilitating on the counter or having a look at goal himself.

Photo: Austin McAfee/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

He has plenty of attacking options to go to with the likes of Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola among them.

Previous meetings

Dallas has lost just twice in 15 all-time meetings against Philadelphia but both of those defeats came in the last two matchups against the Union in 2017 and 2019.

In that 2019 match, goals by Cory Burke and Alejandro Bedoya in the final minutes gave Philadelphia a 2-1 victory after Reto Ziegler had opened the scoring for the Hoops.

Their most recent encounter was last year when Dallas were 1-0 winners thanks to a 34h-minute goal by Ferriera.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.