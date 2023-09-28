Granada vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Granada vs Betis?
If you want to watch the Granada vs Betis match, you can follow it on television through ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Granada vs Betis in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Betis player
Willian José has been the center forward Manuel Pellegrini is betting on at the beginning of the season. He has scored three goals in seven matches. However, the Brazilian has not scored since September 2 against Rayo Vallecano.
Watch out for this Granada player
Myrto Uzuni, 28-year-old striker. He has two goals in six games in this league start. Last season, this player was key in the promotion of the Nazarí team after scoring 22 goals in 39 matches. The international with the Albanian national team scored in his last home game, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
How is Betis coming along?
Betis is coming from three consecutive matches without a win, two of them defeats. In their last match they drew at home against Cádiz, an insufficient point for the green and white team. They have not won away from home since they beat Villarreal in the first matchday. They are in tenth position with eight points.
How is Granada coming along?
Granada has lost three consecutive defeats and has lost five out of six official matches played at the start of the season. Their only victory came at home where they beat Mallorca 3-2. With three points in the standings, they occupy 19th position in LaLiga EA Sports.
Background
The balance of clashes between these two Andalusian teams is in favor of Betis, who have won 27 times, 18 times Granada have won, while 11 occasions have ended in a draw. They have not met since May 2022, when Betis won 2-0 after a double by Juanmi.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Los Nuevos Cármenes Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1995 and has a capacity for 19336 spectators.
Preview of the match
Granada and Betis will face each other in the match corresponding to the 7th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
