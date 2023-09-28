AEK vs Atromitos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Greek Super League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch AEK vs Atromitos?
If you want to watch the AEK vs Atromitos match, it will not be available on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is AEK vs Atromitos in Greece Superliga 2023-24?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this Atromitos player
Karol Angielski, a 27-year-old Polish striker. He has been one of Atromitos' reinforcements this season after arriving as a free agent from Sivasspor. His last goal came last September 18 where his team served against Volos New Football.
Watch out for this AEK player
Steven Zuber has three goals in eight games this season 2023/24. The 32-year-old Swiss striker scored eight goals and four assists last season. He has just scored in his team's victory over Panathinaikos.
How does Atromitos arrive?
They have yet to win this season with two draws and two defeats. They have not won in an official match since May 6. In their last match they salvaged a point in the final stretch against OFI Crete. They are currently bottom of the Greek Super League with two points.
How is AEK coming along?
They are undefeated in the Greek Super League this season and have four consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat was in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League where they lost to Antwerp. In the domestic league they are fifth with eight points, five points behind leaders Olympiakos. However, AEK have one game in hand.
Background
A total of 42 times AEK and Atromitos have faced each other with a balance of 24 wins for AEK, eight for Atromitos and ten duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 in a duel that AEK won by the minimum thanks to a goal by Steven Zuber.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the OPAP Arena, a stadium located in Athens. The stadium was inaugurated in September 2022 and has a capacity of 32500 spectators.
Preview of the match
AEK and Atromitos will meet in the match corresponding to the 6th round of the Greek Super League.
