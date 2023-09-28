Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Atleti

3:30 AMan hour ago

Follow here Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Sadar Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

USA Time: 3:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:20 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: of Thursday, September 28, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, September 28, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Thursday, September 28, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Thursday, September 28, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Thursday, September 28, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Thursday, September 28, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Thursday, September 28, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Thursday, September 28, 2023

19:30 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Thursday, September 28, 2023

15:30 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Thursday, September 28, 2023

15:30 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Thursday, September 28, 2023

13:30 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Thursday, September 28, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Thursday, September 28, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Thursday, September 28, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Thursday, September 28, 2023

15:30 hours

In DIRECTV.
3:15 AMan hour ago

Statements from Atleti

Diego Simeone spoke at a press conference leaving a phrase that turned him upside down, because the most recent victory against Madrid generated this comment from Cholo:

“I don't start to interpret what others think, I interpret what I see, the team made a great game defensively and offensively, starting tomorrow Monday the boys will go to school wearing the Atleti shirt.”

3:10 AMan hour ago

Heavy calendar

Atelti is going to tighten its pants because the Champions League week against Lazio was tough. This league doubleheader, first Osasuna and then Cádiz. On Wednesday, October 4, he will receive the Dutch champion Feyenoord at home and Real Sociedad at home at the weekend. Cholo's rotations will begin in this first game to avoid injuries.
3:05 AM2 hours ago

Be careful with this Atleti player

Álvaro Morata is the man of fashion, the player who is best in Cholo's ranks, with 4 games he has scored 3 goals. The start of the tournament for the Spanish striker has been a gem, because in so few games he has generated many scoring chances in such a short time and already having 3 scores in his account, 2 super special ones with the team that saw him born in Spain as the real Madrid.
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch for Osasuna

The Spanish offensive midfielder, Aimar Oroz, 21, is the element to follow for Osasuna, with 1 goal and 1 assist in the last 5 games. Tying numbers with the majority of his teammates, such as the Croatian Ante Budimir, who has the same goals and assists. Below him is Nacho Vidal, having a full-back position, battling with his goal, being in the scoring position.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

How does Osasuna arrive?

Osasuna comes from drawing against Sevilla and adding 2 painful defeats in the league against Barcelona and Osasuna. They barely add 7 points being in 11th position, with 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses. Their last victory was against Valencia where they won 1-2 with scores from Nacho Vidal and Aimar Oroz.
2:50 AM2 hours ago

How do the colchoneros arrive?

Atlético de Madrid is living the best dream, because they won the first chapter against the eternal city rival, Real Madrid. A surprising score of 3 goals to 1, with 2 magical goals from Álvaro Morata, another from the Frenchman, Griezmann.
The colchoneros are placed in position 5 with 10 points, 3 points, 1 draw and 1 loss with 13 goals for and 5 against. Those led by Cholo have good numbers. However, they are 6 behind Barcelona and 5 behind Madrid to be among the first 3.
2:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
