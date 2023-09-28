Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Live Score
How to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.
USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Movistar.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
15:30 hours
|
In TNS +.
|
USA
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
15:30 hours
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In SKY Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, September 28, 2023
|
15:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
Statements from Atleti
“I don't start to interpret what others think, I interpret what I see, the team made a great game defensively and offensively, starting tomorrow Monday the boys will go to school wearing the Atleti shirt.”
Heavy calendar
Be careful with this Atleti player
Player to watch for Osasuna
How does Osasuna arrive?
How do the colchoneros arrive?
The colchoneros are placed in position 5 with 10 points, 3 points, 1 draw and 1 loss with 13 goals for and 5 against. Those led by Cholo have good numbers. However, they are 6 behind Barcelona and 5 behind Madrid to be among the first 3.