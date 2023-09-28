Genoa vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Genoa vs AS Roma Live Score!
How to watch Genoa vs AS Roma Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Genoa vs AS Roma match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and CBS Sports Network
What time is Genoa vs AS Roma match for Serie A?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount + and CBS Sports Network
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - AS Roma
In Roma, the presence of Andrea Belotti stands out. The 29-year-old Italian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has two goals and two assists in five games played, starting three of them. He has 299 minutes in total.
Key player - Genoa
In Genoa, the presence of Mateo Retegui stands out. The 24-year-old Argentinian striker (naturalized Italian) is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has scored two goals in five matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 401 minutes in total.
Genoa vs AS Roma history
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 110 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 53 victories, while Genoa has won 32, for a balance of 25 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Genoa have played at home against Roma in Serie A, there are 55 matches, where the Vecchio Balordo have the advantage with 25 wins over the 13 that the Loba have won, and the 17 draws that have taken place.
AS Roma
Roma is another team that has not enjoyed a quiet start to the season. Although the team coached by José Mourinho is coming from a draw against Torino and two important victories in Serie A and UEFA Europa League, the way they are playing is still not convincing, which is hardly normal and the results obtained in the first matchdays force them to start collecting points in order not to lose ground in their aspirations, either to fight for the title or to reach the Champions League.
Genoa
Genoa comes from a defeat in their visit to Lecce and continues not to have a good atmosphere at the beginning of the season. It was only in the second matchday that the Vecchio Balordo could celebrate three points and out of 15 they have only been able to score four, so it is necessary that they return to victory in this match, especially because at home they have not been able to celebrate either, so it will be a task that they must fulfill to regain confidence and look for it to be a starting point to improve their performance.