Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Barcelona

3:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Barcelona vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Barcelona vs Sevilla matchday 7 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Sevilla match on September 28, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 17:00 hours

India: 18:00 

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 06:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

2:50 AMan hour ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke after the draw against Mallorca: "The problem was that they got ahead on the scoreboard after one of our mistakes. Then, when we were at our best, another mistake of ours took us to half-time trailing. Those improper mistakes can't happen again. But we generated. We had very clear chances. There were two clear, clamorous mistakes. That's why we have to row more than we should".

 "He is so young that we want to take care of him. He is talented, differential, he generates a lot of things. He has a lot of maturity despite his age, but we have to be cautious. Today he came out, generated and contributed things".

"Because of our mistakes. After the equalizer we had chances and we had it under control, even to go to the break winning. We had to row too much. It was because of our mistakes that we didn't get the win today."

"We must improve. Last year we were very solid in terms of solidarity and concentration in defense. Today we have not been bad but there are two punctual mistakes that should not happen. Because of those mistakes we lost two points today."

 "I haven't seen it. If you pass me the image, I'll tell you. (He proceeds to watch it). I see that at no time does the Mallorca player touch the ball. We would have to see if there is contact. It seems that there is a little bit. But these are very difficult decisions for the referee".

"We rushed the ball. We immediately made long passes and lacked patience. After their goal we controlled the game, but then we lost it with their goal. We lost the game with mistakes. Last year we were very solid and this year we are not and it's taking its toll. The second half was better. The first half we should have been winning, but we conceded a lot in defense and missed clear chances to take the lead. It would have changed the game.

"We have generated. Last week we scored 3 against a defense of 5. Today we scored 2. The problem is that we have to be better defensively to not concede so much. The first half was about winning and we're losing. We have no problem attacking lines of 5. We have scored five goals in two games and it could have been more. The problem is the occasional defensive errors.

"We have punctual mistakes and we have to concentrate more. That's our weak point. We generated enough to win the match, the problem was conceding chances".

2:45 AMan hour ago

Sevilla's last line-up

Nyland; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Fernando, Sow, Suso, Lukebakio, Lamela; En-Nesyri.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Last Barcelona lineup

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Gündogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi; Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Joao Félix.
2:35 AMan hour ago

How is Sevilla coming along?

Sevilla had a great duel in the last round, the team led by Mendilibar categorically beat Almeria five goals to one, so it will seek to continue adding three with good performances.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives to this match after a two-goal draw against Mallorca, the team coached by Xavi will go all out to get three points.

2:25 AMan hour ago

The Barcelona vs Sevilla match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic.

The Barcelona vs Sevilla match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Monjuic, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barcelona vs Sevilla match, corresponding to Matchday 7 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic, at 13:00.
