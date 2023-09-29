Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla live online
What time is Barcelona vs Sevilla matchday 7 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 17:00 hours
India: 18:00
Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Barcelona Statements
"He is so young that we want to take care of him. He is talented, differential, he generates a lot of things. He has a lot of maturity despite his age, but we have to be cautious. Today he came out, generated and contributed things".
"Because of our mistakes. After the equalizer we had chances and we had it under control, even to go to the break winning. We had to row too much. It was because of our mistakes that we didn't get the win today."
"We must improve. Last year we were very solid in terms of solidarity and concentration in defense. Today we have not been bad but there are two punctual mistakes that should not happen. Because of those mistakes we lost two points today."
"I haven't seen it. If you pass me the image, I'll tell you. (He proceeds to watch it). I see that at no time does the Mallorca player touch the ball. We would have to see if there is contact. It seems that there is a little bit. But these are very difficult decisions for the referee".
"We rushed the ball. We immediately made long passes and lacked patience. After their goal we controlled the game, but then we lost it with their goal. We lost the game with mistakes. Last year we were very solid and this year we are not and it's taking its toll. The second half was better. The first half we should have been winning, but we conceded a lot in defense and missed clear chances to take the lead. It would have changed the game.
"We have generated. Last week we scored 3 against a defense of 5. Today we scored 2. The problem is that we have to be better defensively to not concede so much. The first half was about winning and we're losing. We have no problem attacking lines of 5. We have scored five goals in two games and it could have been more. The problem is the occasional defensive errors.
"We have punctual mistakes and we have to concentrate more. That's our weak point. We generated enough to win the match, the problem was conceding chances".
Sevilla's last line-up
Last Barcelona lineup
How is Sevilla coming along?
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barcelona vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.