Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund as well as the latest information from the Rhein-Neckar-Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund?
If you want to watch the Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match, you can follow it on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 AM
United States (ET): 1:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 AM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 AM in
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player
Donyell Malen, 24-year-old Dutch striker. He has four goals and two assists in seven games this season. He has not scored since September 16 against Freiburg.
Watch out for this Hoffenheim player
Maximilian Beier, at just 20 years of age, is Hoffenheim's main man. He has scored four goals in six games. The international striker with the German national team has scored in the last two games. He has also scored four goals in the last five games.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
They are coming off a narrow win at home after the defeat against PSG in the Champions League. They are undefeated in the domestic league, but have already lost two draws at the start of the season. After falling just short of lifting the Bundesliga last season, they will try again this season. They are currently in sixth position with 11 points, two points behind the leaders.
How are Hoffenheim coming along?
They have five consecutive victories, four of them in the Bundesliga. They have not lost since August 19, when they lost at home to Freiburg. They are currently in fifth place in the German league with 12 points, just one point behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Background
A total of 32 meetings between these two German teams with a favorable balance for Borussia Dortmund, who have won 15 times, seven times Hoffenheim have won, while ten times the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2023 precisely in this stadium where Dortmund won by the minimum. Borussia have won the last four encounters
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, a stadium located in Baden-Württemberg. The stadium was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 3,350 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund meet in the sixth matchday of the Bundesliga;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.