Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad match live?
What time is Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad match for Saudi Pro League?
Bolivia 9 am: Shahid
Brazil 10 am: Shahid
Chile 9 am: Shahid
Colombia 8 am: Shahid
Ecuador 8 am: Shahid
USA 9 am ET: Shahid
Spain 3 pm: Shahid
Mexico 7 am: Shahid
Paraguay 9 am: Shahid
Peru 8 am: Shahid
Uruguay 10 am: Shahid
Venezuela 9 am: Shahid
Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad
Coach: Nuno Espírito Santo.
Probable lineup for Al-Fayha
Coach: Vuk Rasovic.
The Tigers
The Oranges
With an eye on the continental competition
The top two finishers guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.
Saudi Pro League
For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.
With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!