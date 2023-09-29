Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Photo: Al-Ittihad

How and where to watch the Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Shahid

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad match for Saudi Pro League?

Argentina 10 am: Shahid

Bolivia 9 am: Shahid

Brazil 10 am: Shahid

Chile 9 am: Shahid

Colombia 8 am: Shahid

Ecuador 8 am: Shahid

USA 9 am ET: Shahid

Spain 3 pm: Shahid

Mexico 7 am: Shahid

Paraguay 9 am: Shahid

Peru 8 am: Shahid

Uruguay 10 am: Shahid

Venezuela 9 am: Shahid

Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad

Marcelo Grohe, Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Nawaf Sharahili, Ahmed Bamsaud, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, N’Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema, Abderazzak Hamdallah, Romarinho.

Coach: Nuno Espírito Santo.

Probable lineup for Al-Fayha

Ahmed Al-Kassar, Osama Al-Khalaf, Muhannad Al-Qaydhi , Yousef Haqawi, Abdulrahman Al-Safri, Sultan Madash, Nawaf Al-Harthi, Rakan Kaabi, Mohammed Majrashi, Malek Al-Abdulmenem, Abdulrhman Al Anzi.

Coach: Vuk Rasovic.

The Tigers

At the top of the competition, Al-Ittihad have 18 points, one more than second-placed Al-Hilal. The Tigers are coming off the back of four wins and one defeat in their last five games, and have an 85% record.
The Oranges

With a 52% record, Al-Fayha, the team from the city of Al Majma'ah, are on a run of two defeats, two draws and a win. The Oranje are in ninth place with nine points.
With an eye on the continental competition

Al-Ittihad is the current league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares the position of second most winners with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.

The top two finishers guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi League had its first season in 1976-77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round-robin matches over 34 rounds.

For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Eye on the game

Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad live this Friday (28), at the King Fahd International Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
