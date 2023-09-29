Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Al-Nassr

11:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr match live?

If you want to watch the game Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the game Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr of 29th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Bolivia 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

Brazil 12 pm: Canal GOAT, BandSports

Chile 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

Colombia 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

Ecuador 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

USA 11 am ET: FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

Spain 7 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Mexico 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

Paraguay 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

Peru 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

Uruguay 12 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Venezuela 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

10:50 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al Ta'ee

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Alganham, Lajami, Laporte, Alex Telles; Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Otávio; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coach. Luís Castro.

10:45 PM2 hours ago
10:40 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al Ta'ee

Braga; Ibrahim Al-Nakhli, Bauer, Al Sulaiman, Hussain Qasim Salem; Abdu, Semedo, Mensah, Misidjan, Andrei Cordea; Marko Dugandzic.

Coach: Kresimir Rezic.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr are in fifth place with 15 points, three behind leaders Al-Ittihad. With a 71% record, the Knights of Najd have won five in a row.
10:25 PM2 hours ago

Knight of the North

In 12th place, Al Ta'ee have seven points. The Knights of the North, as they are known, have three defeats, one draw and one win in their last five games, with a 33% record.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

Keeping an eye on vacancies

Al-Ittihad is the current league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares the position of second most winners with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.

The top two finishers guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.

10:15 PM2 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi League had its first season in 1976-77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round-robin matches over 34 rounds.

For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

10:10 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr live this Friday (28), at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium at 11 am ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
10:05 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al Ta'ee vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
