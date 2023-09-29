ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Benfica vs Portol Live Score Here
BENFICA!
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
"I can't go into great tactical detail. FC Porto is a team that wins a lot of games. They have a winning mentality, they are a tactically disciplined team. All players strive to be part of the team's tactics and have a lot of individual quality. These are characteristics of all teams that need to win many games and fight for titles. They show these characteristics every week. Even in difficult times they are capable of winning games and that says it all, but this is a reality in international football, not just in Portuguese football. É That's why it's It's hard to play against them."
"These games are part of history. É It's always possible to find statistics to be talked about in the media, but my job is think game by game. Tomorrow's game [Friday], for example, has nothing to do with the games of recent seasons, nor with the Super Cup, which we won. We also won last year in Porto. This will be a new game, a new challenge. From the first minute we have to be prepared, think about our game plan and tactics, the approach to be taken. The teams' approaches will be on the field. The team that is capable of dominating and finding the right moment and influencing the game in a positive way is the best team. the one who will be able to win. É It's my conviction. The past doesn't matter much. The teams have fit players, they will be very motivated and prepared for tomorrow. [Friday]. They will give everything and we want to be the team to win the three points."
"I see it more as an opportunity. Now I've said it a few times, it's not true. It's easy to be champions in Portugal, because we have to score a lot of points. The other top teams also cannot lose points with other formations. This means that direct duels with rivals can make a difference. É It's a great opportunity for both teams, because one can get three points and the other nothing. I see it more as an opportunity than pressure. The pressure is a constant at the Club, whether games against top teams or teams with another type of profile. We always have three points to win and we need them."
"É It's always a question of balance, the shape of the players, the tactical approach and a bit of the opponent. There are There are many different topics to set to eleven. There are You have to have good options in the bank, but everything is easy. It's possible... also that they can play together. É I always need teams to have balance, and players have to be prepared to play reliable football in tactical terms. This is the main topic. That's why we were champions last season. In tactical terms, as a team, we were always very focused and connected. É This is something we have to achieve in every game, especially in the top games. For tomorrow; [Friday], we need to make a good decision. We need a good eleven and top players coming off the bench."
"I haven't decided anything yet until I finish. at the moment. There are time. Now, we have more options. Of course I'll be aware of this situation next week, for Inter, but what matters is what matters. focus on tomorrow's game; [Friday] and don't look too far ahead. All the players are doing very well in training. We have four very good central defenders. We need them all. Morato did well in the last two games, when he came on with Salzburg and Portimonense. For us, it is It's good that there is competition. Tomorrow [Friday], I will make a decision."
"Jurásek played because he is interested. If you are physically well and need games, whenever possible we must give this opportunity to athletes. Now it is well, but there is other options. Like Juan Bernat, who is working for four weeks and it's ready. better and better. Of course, then we also have to consider which players are best suited for a match like tomorrow's. [Friday]. Jurásek is He's getting better and better and I think the 45 minutes he spent in Portimão were very good for him. É an option for tomorrow; [Friday]."
"In my opinion, he is not fit for purpose. You're nervous, you're nervous. very calm. In the first game at our stadium, against Salzburg, he didn't have the best start, but then, during the game, he was calm and was able to focus on what he had to do on the field. É What will you have? You will also have to do it tomorrow. [Friday]. Each game will help you get more used to Benfica, your colleagues and also our stadium. I consider it to be He is very motivated and I don't see him nervous, or thinking too much about these types of questions. You are very well prepared by our goalkeeper coaches. I have great confidence that you will do this. There's a big game tomorrow; [Friday]."
Speak up, Sérgio Conceição!
Work on an emotional level is important. He is smaller in big games and stressed that there is no point in being very good in one game and not doing well in others, which is why it is important to do well. I need to work well, have the humility to realize that on the other side there is the national champion - a team strong in the dynamics they have in possession and dangerous when playing directly - and run in a very organized way to achieve the best possible result, which is victory.
My work is that of the technical team. In recent years, we have managed to place some trophies in the Museum, and I hope that at the end of this season we will be able to contribute more. É my sincere goal as a fan and coach."
GREATEST CHAMPIONS!
FC Porto is also It is one of the most successful clubs in Portugal and has a rich history in the Primeira Liga. Until 2021, FC Porto had won the Portuguese championship on several occasions, with a significant number of titles.
Sporting CP is It is another of Portugal’s traditional clubs and also has a successful track record in the Primeira Liga. Until 2021, Sporting had won the Portuguese championship several times, although the number of titles was a little lower than the other two main clubs.
SEASON!
Portugal's Primeira Liga has been one of the most exciting and competitive leagues in Europe in recent decades, with several Portuguese clubs achieving success in European competitions such as the Champions League ;es of UEFA and the UEFA Europa League. Furthermore, the league is known for developing young talents who often stand out internationally in the world of football.
PRIMEIRA LIGA!
Some of the most famous and successful clubs participating in the Primeira Liga include Sport Lisboa e Benfica (Benfica), Futebol Clube do Porto (FC Porto) and Sporting Clube de Portugal (Sporting CP). These clubs have a large fan base and a rich history of success in Portuguese and international football.