Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns point for Reds

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a stunning goal on his Nottingham Forest debut as the Reds played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley at the City Ground.

The Clarets were in front through Zeki Amdouni, who beat Matt Turner in the bottom corner after good work by Luca Koleosho.

But it would be Hudson-Odoi, signed from Fulham, who produced a first-class finish, curling into the top corner on the hour mark.

Burnley thought they had grabbed a winner with 12 minutes to go as Lyle Foster finished from close range but the goal was ruled out after a handball by Sander Berge in the build-up.

Foster was then sent off in second-half stoppage time after a needlessly violent elbow on Ryan Yates.

The result sees Forest up to eighth in the Premier League table with seven points from five games while Vincent Kompany's men earned their first point of the season.

Story of the match

Just three minutes in, it was Burnley who carved out the first chance of the evening, Foster spinning past Ibrahim Sangare but his shot was straight at Turner.

Hudson-Odoi then looked to cut the ball back for Taiwo Awoniyi but a key block by Ameen Al-Dakhil denied him a shot.

The Reds then turned up the pressure, Awoniyi feeding Hudson-Odoi on the edge of the area only to see James Trafford palm his shot away.

Morgan Gibbs-White then had a go as he made his way into the area with Taylor and Al-Dakhil blocking his initial dummy and Roberts was on hand to block his next effort at the far post.

The lively Roberts then spotted an unmarked Koleosho and fed him a ball over the top only to see Orel Mangala intercept his cutback.

Turner was then called on to deny Amdouni's venomous shot as he pushed away the Swiss' low drive.

After Josh Cullen's cross across the face of goal just missed connecting with Foster, Burnley did grab the opener.

Koleosho showed off his speed, blowing past Joe Worrall before a slight deflection helped him cut the ball back to Amdouni, who fired an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner.

Forest manager Steve Cooper made one change as he made a straight swap at center back with Nuno Tavares replacing Gonzalo Montiel.

Just before the hour mark, the Reds went in search of an equalizer but Gibbs-White misfired from a cross by Anthony Elanga.

Four minutes later, the hosts were level. Awoniyi kept the play alive and he set up Hudson-Odoi, who bent a delicious right-footed strike into the top corner, leaving Trafford with no chance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates after equalizing for Nottingham Forest/Photo: Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

Ten minutes later, Forest made two more changes, Yates and Divock Origi coming on for Hudson-Odoi and Mangala.

Kompany then made a double substitution of his own, Anass Zaroury and Berge replacing Johann Gudmundsson and Amdouni.

On 76 minutes the Clarets thought they had found a winner as Berge found Foster, who beat Turner from close range but the former was judged to have handled in the build-up play.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added on, Awoniyi made way for Chris Wood and Burnley were reduced to ten men as Foster was dismissed after fouling Yates off the ball.

Man of the match: Callum Hudson-Odoi

Marked his debut with a delightful goal and looked dangerous throughout. His quality is a level above anyone on the squad and already looks to be a steal.