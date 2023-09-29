Nick Cushing addresses issues following draw with Real Salt Lake

NYCFC manager Nick Cushing met with the media following the Boys In Blue's 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake at America First Field.

Cushing spoke about his delight with the result, the togetherness of the team and what his side need to do to earn a first win of 2023 on the road.

Here are the key quotes from his press conference.

Cushing says "Tonight (is) a real positive result for us"

When asked what he took away from the match, Cushing said "I thought our general play was good at moments.

"First half was much better, without really having a cutting edge in the final third. Wek now that's an area we have to improve in. Playing at altitude is incredibly difficult.

"The one thing you can't question is the fight and togetherness of this team. We know our performances have been OK, but our results have been poor. But I think tonight it's a real positive result for us."

NYCFC boss compliments commitment, enthusiasm, and belief in team

While results may not be what the team was expecting after winning MLS Cup in 2021 and reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season, Cushing praised the spirit of his side.

"I think the one thing that we've seen in the training facility and the dressing room, irrelevant of results, is this galvanizing and bond in the group. I think that's very unique.

"It takes really good people and a really hard-working group to go through that and stay committed, enthusiastic and believing. We want to be a team that picks up three points.

"I don't think there's many East Coast teams that come here and take a point. So, we're pleased with that. We've got a lot of work to do, and the group is happy and binding us a little bit more, but we've got a lot to do."

"We're going to have be as good next week as we were this week"

With the Boys In Blue still winless on the road in nine matches this season, Cushing was asked if a break of any kind was needed to stop that drought.

"I think you can look at areas like Richie Ledezma's own goal and Gabriel's [Pereira] goal that was disallowed for Gabe Segal's foul as unfortunate.

"What we need is the will to want to improve and the enthusiasm and the desire of the team, and I think you see that now every week. We're going to have to be as good next week as we were this week and the last few weeks on set plays.

"Do I feel we could do with a break? A hundred percent. Maybe you can look at today, we got a break. I think today we didn't get lucky, we had an incredible goalkeeping performance in those latter moments of the game."