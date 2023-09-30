Tijuana vs FC Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Tijuana vs FC Juarez.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs FC Juarez live online
Tijuana vs FC Juarez can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Tijuana vs FC Juarez matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 01:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 14:00 hours
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
FC Juárez Statements
"The players are doing well, every day Valoyes feels better, every day Avilés recovers his form after the injury at the beginning of the tournament; we are going with a full team looking to give the best version in Tijuana."
"We cannot be a result-oriented club and only think about points... what the fans must think is that we are building a soccer Club, a club that will last for a very long time."
"I have a lot of confidence in the hierarchy of my players up front, and at the end of the day they score the goals, but they are generated from Tala. Let's get it out of the way against Tijuana".
Latest FC Juárez lineup
Tijuana's final lineup
How are FC Juárez coming along?
How are Tijuana doing?