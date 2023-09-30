Tijuana vs FC Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Xolos

11:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Tijuana vs FC Juarez.

Stay tuned for the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Tijuana vs FC Juarez live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs FC Juarez can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Tijuana vs FC Juarez matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana vs FC Juarez match on September 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 22:00 hours

Ecuador: 22:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 01:00 hours

Peru: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 01:00 hours

India: 02:00 hours 

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 14:00 hours

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00

10:45 AMan hour ago

FC Juárez Statements

Diego Mejía spoke ahead of the match against Xolos: "It will be a very competitive match, Tijuana is coming from less to more. They are very well trained, they have been given some results; but we trained quite well this week and we will look to compete with our ways to get a good result.

"The players are doing well, every day Valoyes feels better, every day Avilés recovers his form after the injury at the beginning of the tournament; we are going with a full team looking to give the best version in Tijuana."

"We cannot be a result-oriented club and only think about points... what the fans must think is that we are building a soccer Club, a club that will last for a very long time."

"I have a lot of confidence in the hierarchy of my players up front, and at the end of the day they score the goals, but they are generated from Tala. Let's get it out of the way against Tijuana".

10:40 AMan hour ago

Latest FC Juárez lineup

A. Talavera; L. Rodríguez, M. Mosquera, J. García, A. Vukcevic; D. Chávez, J. Salas, D. García, A. Urzi; A. Hurtado, A. García.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Tijuana's final lineup

J. Rodríguez; F. Contreras, N. Díaz, K. Balanta, D. Barbosa; E. Armenta, F. Madrigal, C. Rivera, A. Martínez; K. Castañeda, C. González.
10:30 AMan hour ago

How are FC Juárez coming along?

Despite having a good tournament, FC Juarez is coming off a two goals to one loss against Atlas, and Mejía's squad needs a win to get back on track.

10:25 AMan hour ago

How are Tijuana doing?

Tijuana has managed to overcome a regular tournament, being placed in tenth position, and arrives to this match after losing by the minimum against Leon.

10:20 AMan hour ago

The Tijuana vs FC Juárez match will be played at Estadio Caliente.

Tijuana vs FC Juárez will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Tijuana vs FC Juárez live stream, corresponding to Day 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 21:00.
