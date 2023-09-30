Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: San Luis 

11:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul LiveScore

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday 29th September 2023

USA Time: 11:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: of Friday 29th  Sepetember, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday 29th September 2023

00:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday 29th September 2023

00:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Friday 29th September 2023

00:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Friday 29th September 2023

5:00 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday 29th September 2023

23:00 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Friday 29th September 2023

23:00 hrs

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Friday 29th September 2023

21:00 hrs

 In ESPN.

Paraguay

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday 29th September 2023

22:00 hrs

no transmission.
10:45 AMan hour ago

Declarations of San Luis

The Spanish defender of the colchonero team, Unai Bilbao, spoke on a television program about the good moment that San Luis is having

Unai Bilbao: “I expected the team to be better than before, the team has been growing, honestly it doesn't surprise me where we are because we give our all in every day, the fruit of this is the result and the classification.”

Photo: San Luis
10:40 AMan hour ago

Cruz Azul Statements

Prior to this match there was a wave of statements and controversies in the Noria. Salcedo's party and the bad game that was seen at Azteca. Conejo Pérez spoke, giving sincere apologies to Cruz Azul fans who are more than hurt.


Conejo Pérez: "We are in a regrettable situation, the institution gives us everything, in the end we have not been able to deliver the results that our institution and our people deserve. We are here to show our face, we are sorry for the fans, we are aware that they are not the places where Cruz Azul should be, we are going to redouble our efforts to reverse the situation.


Nacho Rivero: “We know the situation we are in, we have to have humility, accept mistakes, accept criticism because this is part of this, if they boo us it is because we are not doing our part.”

10:35 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

Diber Cambindo is an element to follow in the machine, which has reached a good level with 8 games, scoring 4 goals in 611 minutes, the Colombian has regained his confidence, being an untouchable piece of Joaquín Moreno, he arrived with many doubts, but he has responded with the passing of the days. Although in the last game against Gallos he was not present.


On the mattress side they have the Brazilian Vitinho, with 9 games he has scored 4 goals in 429 possible minutes. He has been the danger man on the wings and the key element in Gustavo Da Silva's scheme.

10:30 AMan hour ago

The super leader

Atlético San Luis is the leader with 19 points, they have only lost two games, 6 wins and a draw. Something surprising is the season of the colchoneros changing the chip since the start of the tournament. They have just beaten Mazatlán by 3 goals to 2. That was difficult for them to face one of the three teams from the capital, which was Pumas, it was a tough game, being the last defeat, but on the road.
Photo: San Luis
10:25 AMan hour ago

How does Cruz Azul arrive?

Cruz Azul has just lost to the Gallos Blancos, in a historic match for the Querétaro institution. Querétaro gave them a dance of 3 goals to 1. Rotondi's solitary goal was not enough to maintain a victory they had in the first half.
Apart from the off-field situations that haunt this team, a party that defender Carlos Salcedo had after the game that day was criticized on social networks. Previously, the Titan commented in the mixed zone that it was going to be a long night for the team, clarifying that what they were going through was a shameful moment. Which was not to the liking of the fan.
The board represented by Conejo Pérez, players who are the head of the team, Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero and Juan Escobar, faced the media by clarifying what was happening at the Noria.
Photo: Cruz Azul
10:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
