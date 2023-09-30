Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul LiveScore
How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
00:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
00:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
00:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
5:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday 29th September 2023
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Declarations of San Luis
Unai Bilbao: “I expected the team to be better than before, the team has been growing, honestly it doesn't surprise me where we are because we give our all in every day, the fruit of this is the result and the classification.”
Cruz Azul Statements
Conejo Pérez: "We are in a regrettable situation, the institution gives us everything, in the end we have not been able to deliver the results that our institution and our people deserve. We are here to show our face, we are sorry for the fans, we are aware that they are not the places where Cruz Azul should be, we are going to redouble our efforts to reverse the situation.
Nacho Rivero: “We know the situation we are in, we have to have humility, accept mistakes, accept criticism because this is part of this, if they boo us it is because we are not doing our part.”
Players to watch
On the mattress side they have the Brazilian Vitinho, with 9 games he has scored 4 goals in 429 possible minutes. He has been the danger man on the wings and the key element in Gustavo Da Silva's scheme.
The super leader
How does Cruz Azul arrive?
Apart from the off-field situations that haunt this team, a party that defender Carlos Salcedo had after the game that day was criticized on social networks. Previously, the Titan commented in the mixed zone that it was going to be a long night for the team, clarifying that what they were going through was a shameful moment. Which was not to the liking of the fan.
The board represented by Conejo Pérez, players who are the head of the team, Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero and Juan Escobar, faced the media by clarifying what was happening at the Noria.