Aston Villa vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

If you want to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live on TV, your option is UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Evan Fergusen, who at just 18 years of age is already capable of carrying a team on his shoulders. Last season he had 10 goals and three assists for the first team and this season he has four goals in six games. Of those goals, three came against Newcastle United.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live?
Moussa Diaby has been one of the additions of Aston Villa during this summer market from Bayer Leverkusen. The 24-year-old French striker has two goals and two assists in nine games this season. However, he has not scored since last August 27.
What time is the match between Aston Villa vs Brighton in Premier League?
Brighton also comes from being eliminated in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea by 1-0. However, in the Premier League they have won three consecutive victories, beating at Old Trafford and Newcastle United. They are not satisfied with what they achieved last season but they want more and right now they are third in the Premier League with 15 points, three points behind Manchester City, who is the leader.
Watch out for this Brighton player
They have just been eliminated in the Carabao Cup after losing 1-2 against Everton. While they have two wins in a row in the Premier League, the last one against Chelsea where they won at Stamford Bridge by 0-1 thanks to a goal by Watkins. Right now they are sixth in the Premier League with 12 points and two points away from the Champions League places.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
The head-to-head record of these two teams is in favor of Aston Villa, who have won 15 times. Eight times that they have met have ended in a draw, while three times Brighton have won. These two teams have not met since May 2023, when Aston Villa won 2-1, precisely at Villa Park.
How is Brighton coming along?
The match will be played at Villa Park, a stadium located in the city of Birmingham. It was inaugurated in April 1897 and has a capacity for 42640 spectators.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
Aston Villa and Brighton will meet in the seventh round of the Premier League.
Background
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
The Stadium
Preview of the match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs Brighton in the Premier League
