Everton vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Luton Town player
Carlton Morris has two goals and one assist at the start of the season. Last season the English striker was key in his team's promotion with 20 goals and seven assists. He has just scored in his last game in the Premier League.
Watch out for this Everton player
Their top scorer at the start of the 2023/24 season has been Abdoulaye Doucouré. The 30-year-old midfielder has two goals and one assist in eight games. He scored in his last Premier League match, contributing to his team's victory over Brentford.
How does Luton Town arrive?
At the beginning of the season they have only won in one game and that was in their first game of the Carabao Cup. Precisely in this competition they have been eliminated this week by Exeter, a team that plays in League One. They are 18th in the Premier League with only one point, tied on points with Burnley and Sheffield United.
How is Everton arriving?
Everton is coming off a midweek win in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa to reach the round of 16. In the Premier League, they beat Brentford in their last match and it has been so far the only victory of the Liverpool team in the national league. In the standings they are 15th with four points, three points clear of the relegation places.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Everton, who have won in 22 matches. Everton won 14, while nine matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2008 in the Carabao Cup with Everton winning by the minimum.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Goodison Park, located in the city of Liverpool. It was inaugurated in August 1892 and has a capacity for 39572 spectators.
Preview of the match
Everton and Luton Town will meet in the Premier League matchday 7 fixture.
