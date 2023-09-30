Motherwell vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Motherwell vs Celtic match live?
What time is Motherwell vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina 8:30 am: Motherwell TV
Bolivia 7:30 am: Motherwell TV
Brazil 8:30 am: Motherwell TV
Chile 7:30 am: Motherwell TV
Colombia 6:30 am: Motherwell TV
Ecuador 6:30 am: Motherwell TV
USA 7:30 am ET: Motherwell TV
Spain 1:30 pm: Motherwell TV
Mexico 6:30 am: Motherwell TV
Paraguay 7:30 am: Motherwell TV
Peru 6:30 am: Motherwell TV
Uruguay 8:30 am: Motherwell TV
Venezuela 7:30 am: Motherwell TV
Speak, Brendan Rodgers!
They build the short game, but they can also build it long, so I think Stuart did very well there. He's obviously come in and coached them really well and going to Motherwell is always a tough game.
In my experience of going there, it's a tough game and there's always a really good atmosphere. The pitch is usually fantastic, so it should be a really good game of soccer. So let's get ready for a tough game.
Speak, Stuart Kettlewell!
He gave us his number afterwards and said that if there was anything any of us wanted to find out, we'd give him a call. With his path in developing the game at Chelsea, Watford, Reading and all the clubs he's been at, he was trying to help some guys who were trying to find a similar path.
I can't do anything but compliment him on how he's been with me when I've played against his teams. But it was in that 45-minute chat at our first meeting that I saw a man who was totally transparent and trying to offer a bit of support to youngsters who were trying to progress in management. In my personal experience, he is a class act.
No one should underestimate what he achieved in his first spell in Scotland. That level of consistency was remarkable.
If we get a result here, it will boost confidence and for the fans, who haven't won here for 10 years against Celtic, we know how difficult it is. A lot of Motherwell managers have been here and talked about how difficult it is and it won't be any less difficult. That record is there for a reason and we want to be the players and the team that break that record."
Scottish Premiership
Initially, 10 clubs took part in Scottish soccer's elite and, in the 2000-01 season, it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 matches, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with an additional five games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.
Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles to their name. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee one.
The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will end on April 13, 2024.
