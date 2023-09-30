Wolverhampton vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Wolves vs Manchester City in Premier League match day 7.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Wolves vs Manchester City live on Matchday 7 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs Manchester City online live in Premier League match day 7 2023
Wolves vs Manchester City will not be broadcast on television.
Wolves vs Manchester City can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Wolves vs Manchester City match day 7 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for Wolves vs Manchester City on 30 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Bolivia: 10:00
Brazil: 10:00
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Molineux Stadium
It is the stadium of the Wolverhampton team, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the Premier League, as well as being one of the oldest, was inaugurated on September 2, 1889, and has a capacity for 32 thousand spectators, was home of the Mexican Raul Jimenez before playing with Fulham currently, will be the field where the match of Wolverhampton vs Manchester City match that undoubtedly promises to be one of the best in this round 7 and that surely will be full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 7 match will be Craig Pawson, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which is about three very important points and who, with his international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion.
Absences
Wolverhampton will be without Jean Bellegarde who was sent off last week, while Manchester City's only doubt for tomorrow is Bernardo Silva who has not recovered from injury, all the other players will be available for what promises to be the best match of match day 7.
Background
The record leans towards Manchester City, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 11 games won by Manchester City, one draw and three games won by Wolverhampton, so tomorrow the visitors will be favorites to win another game and continue as leaders of the Premier League.
How does Manchester City fare?
Manchester City was the surprise of the week when they were also eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 1-0 to Newcastle, a match that was full of intensity and with many chances for both teams but in the end Newcastle was more accurate and took advantage of their home advantage to eliminate what is possibly the best club in the world and who always fights to win all their tournaments during the season, Newcastle will look to win tomorrow to continue increasing their advantage as leaders of the Premier League, where they are currently with 18 points and an undefeated record of 6 games won in 6 games played, being the undisputed leader, in this way the two teams arrive to the 7th round of the most important tournament of clubs as it is the English league.
How is Wolverhampton coming along?
Wolverhampton came from being eliminated in the FA Cup after losing 3-2 away against Ipswich, a game where they suffered a lot and despite being very close on the scoreboard, they could not find the key to tie the game and thus be eliminated very quickly from this cup tournament in England just in the third round, they will look for against Manchester City in an even more complicated game, to remove that bad taste in their mouth that left their last game, in this way Wolverhampton arrives to one more day in the Premier League.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Wolverhampton vs Manchester City match day 7 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium at 08:00.