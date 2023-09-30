Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles online live in Eredivisie match day 7
Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles match will be broadcast on ESPN.
Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ and Blue To Go.
Other matches tomorrow in Round 7 of the Eredivisie 2023
In addition to this match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht vs Almere, PSV vs Volendam, Twente vs Heereveen and RKC vs AJax are the opening fixtures in the Dutch League on Matchday 7, and on Sunday Nec vs Vitesse, Excelsior vs Sparta, Heracles vs PEC and AZ Alkmaar vs Fortuna will be played, no doubt a great matchday awaits us this weekend.
What time is Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles match day 7 of the Eredivisie?
This is the kick-off time for the Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles match on 30 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30am
Brazil: 10:30am
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 10:30 a.m.
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 02:30 hours
India: 2:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 03:30
South Africa: 03:30
Australia: 0530 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:30
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Jochem Kamphuis, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his experience, will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion, being a referee who is already known both nationally and internationally.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises many emotions, with high quality players who will fight for the 3 points in this 7th round of the Eredivisie and where we will see if Santiago Giménez can extend his scoring streak and thus continue as the leading scorer of the competition.
Background
The record leans towards Feyenoord as they have met 13 times, leaving a record of 8 wins for Feyenoord, one draw and 4 victories for Go Ahead Eagles, so tomorrow the home side will be favorites to take 3 more points and keep climbing the overall table of the Dutch League.
How does Go Ahead Eagles arrive?
The Go Ahead Eagles, on the other hand, come from their last Eredivisie match against PSV with a score of 3-0, a team that with its limitations has remained in the fight, currently in 6th position with 10 points and a record of 3 wins, a draw and 2 defeats, they will go into a very complicated field, to try to get some points to stay in the fight for European places, in this way the two teams arrive at the 7th round of the Eredivisie.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord comes from defeating Ajax 4-0 in another edition of this classic in the Eredivisie with a superb performance of the Mexican Santiago Gimenez, as he scored 3 goals and gave an assist, they come to this game in 4th position with 14 points and a record of 4 wins, two draws and no defeats in the Eredivisie, if they win tomorrow they could be in second position depending on results, this way Feyenoord arrives to another day in the league of the Netherlands.
