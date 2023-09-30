West Ham vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here West Ham vs Sheffield United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Sheffield United match for the Premier League.
What time is the West Ham vs Sheffield United match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Sheffield United of September 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Sheffield United's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Chris Basham, James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, Luke Thomas, Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer and Oliver McBurnie.
Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Chris Basham, James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, Luke Thomas, Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer and Oliver McBurnie.
West Ham United's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Sheffield United players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Sheffield United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Newcastle United. Dutch player Gustavo Hamer (#8) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Oliver McBurnie (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Wes Foderingham (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Sheffield United in the tournament
Sheffield United had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in twentieth position in the general table after 0 games won, 1 tied and 5 lost, they have 1 point. Sheffield United are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be able to save themselves from relegation. Sheffield United's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 24 against Newcastle United, it resulted in an 8-0 defeat at Bramall Lane and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
West Ham United players to watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brighton. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
West Ham United in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in seventh position in the general table with 3 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost, achieving 10 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 24 against Liverpool, it ended in a 3-1 defeat at Anfield and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The London Stadium is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 66,000 spectators and is the home of West Ham United of the Premier League. It was opened on 5 May 2012 and cost £537 million.