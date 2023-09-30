PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam live corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Philips Stadion. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam online and live in the Eredivisie 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN/Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 16:45 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:45 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12:45 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Volendam's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mio Backhaus, Benaissa Benamar, Damon Mirani, Josh Flint, Brian Plat, Joey Antonioli, Calvin Twigt, Milan De Haan, Robert Mühren, Garang Kuol and Bilal Ould-Chikh.
Bilal Ould-Chikh, player to watch!
The Volendam winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Moroccan continues his development and arrives after a good last season with the team, in which he scored 2 goals and 12 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Volendam's forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season.
How does Volendam arrive?
Volendam has had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season, they are in seventeenth position in the general table with 0 games won, 1 tied and 4 lost, achieving 1 point. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Volendam's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Some of the interesting players in this squad are Robert Mühren, Daryl van Mieghem, Garang Koul, Benaissa Benamar, Bilal Ould-Chikh and Lequincio Zeefuik. The Volendam players arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
PSV's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Walter Benítez, Olivier Boscagli, André Ramalho, Patrick van Aanholt, Sergiño Dest, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano.
Hirving Lozano, a must see player!
The PSV forward is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Mexican forward hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Mexican senior team for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating their high level. The previous campaign ended with 9 goals and 4 assists in 41 games in all the team's competitions.
How does PSV get here?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax and Feyenoord and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several additions, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive loss is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Dutch team's competitions. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way by seeking the title of the Country Super Cup Low against Feyenoord and try to improve on the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. This is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Eindhoven will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 35,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam match, corresponding to the match on Matchday 7 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, sharply at 12:45 am.