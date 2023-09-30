Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal match live?
What time is Bournemouth vs Arsenal match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: Peacock
Spain 6 pm: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Mexico 9 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, Mikel Arteta!
The assessment is 'ok, is he (Saka) fit and good enough to be included?' That's the question mark and so far he hasn't trained with the team.
They're all in the same group. William also suffered a knock, Fábio wasn't there for the last game either, so we have to assess them, see how they are and adapt to the situation because it's a big number.
Well, that would mean that he (Saka) is feeling well, you know? B already has enough experience and understanding of when he's ready to help the team and when he's not, but that's what all the managers want to hear, that he wants to play and feels good about playing. That's the most important thing.
Obviously there have been a lot of changes. It's been a while (since he was Bournemouth manager), it's been three and a half years, so almost four years since that really special moment. A lot has changed, a lot of it positive and I'm enjoying the journey, that's for sure.
We know each other (Iraola) very well. We've played together, we've had some fantastic times together, we play for Antiguoko, it's a team from San Sebastián that has produced a lot of players over the years. They do a fantastic job and we have the privilege of being brought up there, of being educated there, and that's the beauty of soccer - that 30, 40 years later, we're in the Premier League together as managers, and I'm very happy for him.
Well, first of all, it's the passion for the game, for soccer. I think the education we receive and the level of the coaches are very good. Everyone looks after the academy. You have to look at Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Eibar, all these teams do a fantastic job of nurturing talent and it's no coincidence that many players have come through.
It's very difficult to compare. We want to play like we did that day, even better and still win the game. We have some changes and the team is at a different moment. The aim will be the same - to be better than Bournemouth - and to beat them. Let's see what happens.
Yes. Since I was 13. One in Atiguoko and one in Barcelona. My two goalkeepers in the team were Victor Valdés and Pepe Reina. I don't know, but I was so sure. I looked back and there was Pepe Reina and Victor Valdés. I thought 'we've got a great chance of winning the game'.
Play better every day. Play better and better and suffocate the opposition more, create more chances, concede zero and play as far away from our goal as possible. Everything is interconnected and the opponent has a lot of influence on that, you know? You have to deal with different opponents' behavior, different concepts. Games open up when you score early, when you don't, when you concede, when you make mistakes, a lot of things affect, but keep winning.
Of course and we have to keep doing that and that's the mentality we want to bring to every game, in any context. We've had very different contexts throughout the season and that's going to keep changing. As you can see now, with the amount of situations we have in the team with player uncertainty, it's going to be more. Playing every three days, having to win, having to play three different competitions in seven days and that's the challenge. We're ready for it, that's for sure".
Speak, Andoni Iraola!
We have to be ready, we have to prepare well for the game and I think we have to keep doing the things we did the other day against Brighton, but we have to try to be more efficient.
I think Kluivert has improved with every game he's played, he's doing well. There's strong competition for his position, we have a lot of players playing on the wing who are fighting for those two places. It's a difficult decision for me every time we play, but it's a good one.
They know they have to press and they have to be good in the minutes they have, sometimes it will be 60, sometimes 30, sometimes they won't play. I have to try and pick the ones I feel are in the best form.
It would have been nice if he (Sinisterra) could have played a few minutes the other day against Stoke, he couldn't, so he has to continue. At home against Chelsea he gave us good minutes and finished tired, he needs that. When you change clubs and the training is different and the styles are different, you need to increase your physical strength.
We know his quality is there, he's very good, especially offensively, he makes a difference and we need him here."
Absences
Arsenal: Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Saka
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!