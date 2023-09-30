Clermont vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Clermont vs PSG Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Clermont vs PSG match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Clermont vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Clermont vs PSG of September 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:00 AM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay:11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:00 AM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay:11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Paris Saint-Germain's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Clermont Foot's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mory Diaw, Andy Pelmard, Max Caufriez, Alidu Seidu, Johan Gastien, Maxime Gonalons, Yohann Magnin, Jim Allevinah, Cheick Konate, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic and Shamar Nicholson.
Mory Diaw, Andy Pelmard, Max Caufriez, Alidu Seidu, Johan Gastien, Maxime Gonalons, Yohann Magnin, Jim Allevinah, Cheick Konate, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic and Shamar Nicholson.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Marseille. French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
PSG had a good start in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in third position in the general table after 3 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 11 points. PSG seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. PSG's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 24, it resulted in a 4-0 victory against Marseille at the Parc des Princes and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Clermont Foot Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Clermont's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against PSG. Austrian player Muhammed-Cham Saracevic (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Alidu Seidu (#36) is another playmaker on the pitch who is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Mory Diaw (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Clermont Foot in the tournament
The Clermont football team started the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's first football division) badly, they are in the eighteenth position in the general table with 0 games won, 1 tied and 5 lost, getting 1 point . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 24, it ended in a 2-1 defeat against Le Havre AC at the Stade Océane and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Gabriel-Montpied is located in the city of Clermont, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 10,800 spectators and is the home of Clermont Foot of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1995 and its renovation cost 77 million euros.