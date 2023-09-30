Newcastle vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Newcastle vs Burnley live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Burnley live corresponding to matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from St. James Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Burnley online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Newcastle vs Burnley match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 14 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Burnley's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al Dakhil, Charlie Taylor, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Aaron Ramsey, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Jóhann Gudmundsson.
Lyle Foster, a must see player!
The Burnley striker is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top offensive player. Now, after his time last season in the Jupiler Pro League, Foster is running to be one of the leading forward players that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for permanence in In the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 9 goals and 5 assists in 33 games.
How does Burnley arrive?
Burnley enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after becoming the champion of the EFL Championship by finishing in first place in the competition with 101 points, then of 29 wins, 14 draws and 3 losses. With these numbers, the team achieved promotion to the Premier League and is now fighting to remain in the highest category of English football. Burnley presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lyle Foster, Vitinho, Jay Rodríguez, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni, Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho and James Trafford. Burnley is not a powerhouse in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the alignment with the who will seek permanence this season.
Newcastle's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nick Pope, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Valentino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy.
Callum Wilson, a must see player!
The Newcastle forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wilson seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Newcastle on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he scored 18 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Newcastle will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Newcastle get here?
Newcastle is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the UEFA tournaments. Newcastle finished in fourth place in the Premier League with 71 points, after 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure heading to the UEFA Champions League, after several years of absence. These are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Cullum Wilson, Miguel Almirón, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Newcastle will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their fifth Premier League.
Where's the game?
St. James Park located in the city of Newcastle will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 52,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1880.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle vs Burnley match, corresponding to matchday 7 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place in St. James Park, at 10 o'clock.