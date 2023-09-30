Girona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Real Madrid

Follow here Girona vs Real Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Girona vs Real Madrid live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Montilivi Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

USA Time: 1:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Girona vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Girona vs Real Madrid: of Saturday, September 30, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, September 30, 2023

12:30 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Saturday, September 30, 2023

14:30 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Saturday, September 30, 2023

14:30 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday, September 30, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Saturday, September 30, 2023

11:30 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Saturday, September 30, 2023

11:30 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Saturday, September 30, 2023

18:30 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, September 30, 2023

12:30 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

Saturday, September 30, 2023

12:30 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, September 30, 2023

10:30 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, September 30, 2023

14:30 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday, September 30, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Saturday, September 30, 2023

11:30 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Saturday, September 30, 2023

14:30 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Be careful with this Real Madrid player

Jude Bellingham is the player to follow for Real Madrid, the heir to the White House who has made rivals tremble and surprised critics, analysts and fans. Because the midfielder, who is only 20 years old, has broken records with 5 goals and 1 assist in just 5 games in the League. In the Champions League he has scored just one goal and it was the goal that gave him the victory in midweek.
Be careful with these Girona players

The 26-year-old native of Ukraine, Artem Dovbyk, has a good scoring streak because in 7 games he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists. In the Champions League qualification he scored 1 goal in 2 games. Apart from the fact that the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera has also had a good season with 7 games he scored 3 goals and 1 assist.

The winger Sávio from Brazil is also a revelation because he has 4 assists, being the club's top assister, and 2 goals in his 7 games, it is only his first season in Spain.

A former Barca infiltrator

Eric García is in the ranks of Girona this season, after not entering into plans for Xavi this season. The Spanish defender has only 1 goal in 5 games, but it was the goal that maintained the lead in that game against Villareal. The former defender already knows what it's like to win, face and lose against Madrid, it will be a very special duel for García.
The complete White House

Madrid's squad is complete with the return of Jude Bellingham, after a break on the bench. Vini repeats without complications in the call, those who remain ruled out due to injury are Arda Guler who is still in the infirmary, the Turkish player does not leave there. Apart from Éder Militao and Courtois who are still in the recovery process.
How does Real Madrid arrive?

The merengues have just lost the Madrid Derby against Atlético de Madrid 3-1, in a performance to forget. The White House team beat Las Palmas in their last game by 2 goals to 0. Scores from Brahim and Joselu. In addition, the son of Real Madrid fans returned to activity after an injury that kept Vini off the field and a stomach problem. Apart from that on Tuesday they go to Italy to face Napoli on matchday 2 of the Champions League. Ancelotti's return to his old home.
How does Girona arrive?

The best team at the beginning of the season, with 19 points in first position. Those from Girona are risking their leadership against the merengue team. Because the Gironins have not lost a game, they have only drawn one game, winning the last 6 games. Their last 3 games they won with superiority, Girona beat Granada and Mallorca.

They won very fairly against the yellow submarine with a goal from Eric García in the 61st minute, which gave them the calm and tranquility to maintain their lead.

