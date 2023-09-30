Girona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Girona vs Real Madrid Live Score
How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 1:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Girona vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
11:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
11:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
12:30 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
11:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Be careful with this Real Madrid player
Be careful with these Girona players
The winger Sávio from Brazil is also a revelation because he has 4 assists, being the club's top assister, and 2 goals in his 7 games, it is only his first season in Spain.
A former Barca infiltrator
The complete White House
How does Real Madrid arrive?
How does Girona arrive?
They won very fairly against the yellow submarine with a goal from Eric García in the 61st minute, which gave them the calm and tranquility to maintain their lead.