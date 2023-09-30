Rangers vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rangers FC vs Aberdeen FC?
This is the kick-off time for the match Rangers FC vs Aberdeen FC on September 30, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Aberdeen FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Aberdeen FC is Bojan Miovski, the 24-year-old center forward born in North Macedonia, has played six games so far in the Scottish League 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Celtic, St. Mirren and Ross County twice.
Key player at Rangers FC
One of the most outstanding players in Rangers FC is Danilo, the 24 year old Brazilian-born center forward has played five games in the current edition of the Scottish League, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Livingston and St. Jhonstone.
History Rangers FC vs Aberdeen FC
In total, the two teams have met 296 times, Rangers FC dominates the record with 145 wins, there have been 83 draws and Aberdeen FC has won 68 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rangers FC with 480 goals to Aberdeen FC's 312.
Actuality - Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen FC has been developing a very bad role in the current edition of the Scottish League, because after playing a total of six matches, it is in the 11th position in the standings with five points, this after winning one match, drawing two and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -2, this after scoring seven goals and conceding nine.
Aberdeen FC 0 - 2 Hibernian
Hearts 2 - 0 Aberdeen FC
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen FC 4 - 0 Ross Countu
Ross County 1 - 2 Aberdeen FC
Actuality - Rangers FC
Rangers FC has been having a good performance in the Scottish League 2023-2024, because after playing six games is in the number three position in the standings with 12 points, this score was achieved after winning four games, not drawing any and losing two, has also scored nine goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +7.
Rangers FC 0 - 1 Celtic
St. Johnstone 0 - 2 Rangers FC
Rangers FC 1 - 0 Real Betis Balompié
Rangers FC 1 - 0 Motherwell
Rangers FC 4 - 0 Livingston
The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium
The match between Rangers FC and Aberdeen FC will take place at the Ibrox Stadium in the city of Glasgow (Scotland), this scenario is where the Rangers Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1899 and has a capacity for approximately 51,000 spectators.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
