Lecce vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

When is the Lecce vs Napoli match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The Georgian had scored the third in the 29th minute. Just before Simeone's goal, Smardzig scored Udinese's consolation goal. With 11 points (three wins, two draws and one defeat), the same score as Lecce, Napoli are one place higher in the table, in fifth place, as they have the advantage when the tie-break criteria are applied. They have played three matches as visitors. They've won one and lost two.
In the meantime, the Neapolitans beat Braga 2-1 in the first round of the Champions League group stage.
Their defensive block held out until the 12th minute. That's when Poland's Milik scored the winner for the Old Lady. He was assisted by Rabiot. It was a fair result given Lecce's lack of ambition, as they were clearly happy with a draw and didn't even have a plan B in case they conceded. They finished the match without having hit a single shot.
They barely tried to react. Although they had the ball for 49% of the time, they only had two chances that ended in shots. Both shots went the wrong way. With 11 points (three wins, two draws and one defeat), they are in a comfortable sixth position in the Serie A standings, when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account. On the road, they have won all three games they have played. They have scored five goals and conceded one.
TIME AND PLACE!
Having started the campaign well above expectations, Lecce had their unbeaten run broken in the match with Juventus. No surprise there. However, we'll have to wait and see how their players react to the shock of reality. Napoli are going through a crisis of their own making. A post on the club's social networks ridiculing one of its key players could end up in court. There is also doubt as to whether this will have an effect on the pitch. In a purely technical analysis, the Neapolitans' victory is the market's final result for this Saturday's match in the seventh round of the 2023/2024 Serie A season.
Playing at home, Lecce have scored in all their Serie A games so far, achieving a 100% record. Napoli, as visitors, have scored in three of their four matches, including their Champions League group stage opener.
The match is matchday 7 of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Lecce-Napoli at 15:45 at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.
Date: September 30, 2023
Time: 10am
Venue: Via del Mare Stadium, Lecce, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).