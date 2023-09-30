Lecce vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Foto: Napoli

9:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Lecce vs Napoli on TV in real time?

Lecce vs Napoli
Serie A Calcio

Date: September 30, 2023

Time: 10am

Venue: Via del Mare Stadium, Lecce, Italy
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

8:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Lecce vs Napoli match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Lecce and Napoli will kick off at 09am ET at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy, on matchday 7 of Serie A 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
8:50 PMan hour ago

Lecce's probable line-up

Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo; Gonzalez, Ramadani, Rafia; Krstovic, Strefezza, Almqvist. 
8:45 PM2 hours ago

Napoli's probable line-up

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
8:40 PM2 hours ago

Lecce-Napoli record

Just to illustrate, in the last five games between the teams, Lecce have won just once, drawn once and Napoli have shown their dominance, winning three.
8:35 PM2 hours ago

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia:

Despite the problem, Osimhen started the match against Udinese. He scored the second goal of the game in the 39th minute after receiving an assist from Politano. Zielinski had opened the scoring in the 19th minute from the penalty spot. This time, the Nigerian was left off the list of takers. In the final phase, Osimhen was withdrawn in the 18th minute to bring on Simeone, who scored Neapolitan's fourth goal in the 36th minute, with Kvaratskhelia working as a linesman.

The Georgian had scored the third in the 29th minute. Just before Simeone's goal, Smardzig scored Udinese's consolation goal. With 11 points (three wins, two draws and one defeat), the same score as Lecce, Napoli are one place higher in the table, in fifth place, as they have the advantage when the tie-break criteria are applied. They have played three matches as visitors. They've won one and lost two.

8:30 PM2 hours ago

Napoli

On the other hand, Napoli, with their fluctuating performance, showed their strength by beating Udinese 4-1 in their last match, moving up to 7th place with 11 points, just four behind leaders Inter. 

In the meantime, the Neapolitans beat Braga 2-1 in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

8:25 PM2 hours ago

Lecce

After five consecutive games of putting points in their account in the 2023/2024 edition of the Italian league, Lecce, who last season lived with the threat of relegation until the final days, left the pitch empty-handed for the first time on Tuesday, September 26. At the Allianz Stadium, they were beaten by Juventus. It was 1-0.

Their defensive block held out until the 12th minute. That's when Poland's Milik scored the winner for the Old Lady. He was assisted by Rabiot. It was a fair result given Lecce's lack of ambition, as they were clearly happy with a draw and didn't even have a plan B in case they conceded. They finished the match without having hit a single shot.

They barely tried to react. Although they had the ball for 49% of the time, they only had two chances that ended in shots. Both shots went the wrong way. With 11 points (three wins, two draws and one defeat), they are in a comfortable sixth position in the Serie A standings, when the tie-breaking criteria are taken into account. On the road, they have won all three games they have played. They have scored five goals and conceded one.

8:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Lecce and Napoli is valid for matchday 7 of Serie A Calcio 2023/24

Having started the campaign well above expectations, Lecce had their unbeaten run broken in the match with Juventus. No surprise there. However, we'll have to wait and see how their players react to the shock of reality. Napoli are going through a crisis of their own making. A post on the club's social networks ridiculing one of its key players could end up in court. There is also doubt as to whether this will have an effect on the pitch. In a purely technical analysis, the Neapolitans' victory is the market's final result for this Saturday's match in the seventh round of the 2023/2024 Serie A season.
Playing at home, Lecce have scored in all their Serie A games so far, achieving a 100% record. Napoli, as visitors, have scored in three of their four matches, including their Champions League group stage opener.
The match is matchday 7 of Serie A 2023/24. The ball rolls for Lecce-Napoli at 15:45 at the Via del Mare stadium in Lecce, Italy.

8:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Lecce vs Napoli live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! Now it's time for a Serie A match between two teams: Lecce on one side. On the other is Napoli. Follow the match between the Italians here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
